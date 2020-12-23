Structural Adhesives Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

The key driving factors for the structural adhesives market are the increasing demand for such materials in the footwear industry and their rising consumption in infrastructure projects. As a result, the value of the industry will display a 5.2% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period), to advance from $11,677.9 million in 2018 to $15,683.0 million by 2024. Such materials are used to join substrates or components of structures that are under high physical stress for long periods.

Epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate, and others are the categories of the market, based on type. Among these, during the historical period (2014–2018), the market was led by the acrylic category, due to the high peel strength and sheer of acrylic structural adhesives. This is why such adhesives can join plastic and metallic surfaces in footwear, woodwork, building & construction, and do-it-yourself (DIY) applications. The epoxy category is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to their rising usage in end-use industries, especially for riveting and welding.

During the historical period, Asia-Pacific (APA) was the largest structural adhesives market, and the situation is set to remain unchanged till 2024. The construction industry in regional countries, especially India and China, is growing on a massive scale, as a result of the burgeoning population, a lot of which is now moving to cities. Additionally, structural adhesives are being widely consumed in the packaging, automotive, and manufacturing industries for joining plastic and metallic substrates.

Hence, as the focus shifts away from weaker adhesives and nuts and bolts, the demand for structural adhesives will rise further.