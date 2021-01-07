Strong Market Development and Trend Analysis of Global Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysm Treatment Market Market till 2030 | Medtronic Plc., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Raumedic AG, etc.

The report “Global Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysm Treatment Market, By Treatment Method (Surpass Streamline and Other) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Unruptured intracranial aneurysm is caused by hemorrhagic stroke which can be so severe that it can lead to coma or even death which in turn is the major driving growth of the global market. In addition, another factor responsible for growth of the global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market is presence of unruptured intracranial aneurysm in the family history. Moreover, increasing healthcare funding by government initiatives is also likely to boost the global market growth. Additionally, high occurrence of high blood pressure in the individuals will also boost growth of the global market. Nevertheless, development of new drugs and advancement in surgical techniques leads to create immerse opportunities for growth of the global market.

On August 2015, Medtronic plc has announced that, it has acquired Medina Medical, a medical device company which focus on commercializing treatments for vascular abnormalities of the brain including cerebral aneurysms. This acquisition has led to an example for company’s commitment to its key growth strategy of therapy innovation.

In June 2019, Medtronic plc, a global leader in medical technology has announced that it has completed its acquisition with Titan Spine. The acquisition between the two companies strengthens Medtronic’s position as a leading innovator in procedural solutions for spine surgery.

The global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology and region.

By technology, the global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market is segmented into surpass streamline and other.

By region, North America dominates the global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market, owing to rising geriatric population, increasing number of screening procedures, presence of leading manufacturers, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific is emerging in terms of global market revenue because of increasing rising population, health care expenditure, and growing awareness.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysm Treatment Market”, By Treatment Method (Surpass Streamline and Other) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global unruptured intracranial aneurysm treatment market includes Medtronic Plc., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Raumedic AG, Sophysa Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Orsan Medical Technologies, and Spiegelberg GmbH.

