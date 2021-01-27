Strong Market Development and Trend Analysis of Global Depth Filtration Market till 2030

The global depth filtration market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%.

The report “Global Depth Filtration Market, By Product (Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Modules, Filter Sheets, Plates & Frames, and Accessories), By Media Type (Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Others), By Processing (Small Molecules and Biologics), By Application (Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Materials, Diagnostics, and Viral Clearance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2017, Merck launched the Milli-Q IQ 700; it is the seventh-generation Milli-Q water purification technology which provides ultrapure water to scientist in laboratories.

Analyst View:

Increasing demand for new products in depth filtration industry

Increase in production of large molecules and biologics, and rise in R&D expenditure in biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals companies across developed and developing regions is expected to fuel the growth of the depth filter market in the next years. Additionally, several benefits such as user friendly characteristics and low cost is expected to further boost the global depth filter market. Rising need for depth filters in the food and beverages industry due to the use of raw materials used in the manufacturing process is one of the major factors driving the demand for depth filters. Moreover, depth filters are used in the manufacturing process of pharmaceutical drug therapies, which is expected to boost their demand worldwide. Growing applications in healthcare, medical, and food & beverages sector are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Significant advantages including low cost and ease of use are projected to propel the industry growth.

Growing filtration techniques industry

Healthcare emerged as the largest application segment and is expected to maintain its share over the forecast period. Rising use of filters in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the efficiency of filtration procedure and to ensure the validation of products is anticipated to augment the market over the coming years.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon products, cartridge filters is the largest product segment, as it provide reliable, high performance, and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications. Good filtration characteristics of categorized density, tight micron limits for high efficiency, and increases void range for dirt-holding capacity helps to make cartridge filter a best product.

By region, North America is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global depth filters market during the forecast period due to expansion of the oil & gas industry in the region. The global depth filters market in Europe is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, due to growth of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global depth filtration market includes Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, 3M, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, ErtelAlsop, Amazon Filters Ltd., and Meissner Filtration Products.

