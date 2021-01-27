Strong Market Development and Trend Analysis of Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market till 2030

The global bovine lactoferrin market accounted for US$ 572.6 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 912.3 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report “Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4539

Key Highlights:

In April 2018, Ingredia announced the launch of a new product in the lactoferrin space. The company introduced PROFERRIN lactoferrin in the global market. This product was intended to be used in improving gut health and to exhibit anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

In March 2019, Hong Kong Jin Gang Trade Holding Limited announced that it has completed the acquisition of Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited with an aim to strengthen its market position in New Zealand.

Analyst View:

Increasing consumption of infant formula

An increasing number of working woman has been observed globally, which has lowered the overall breastfeeding rates. For instance, according to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that only 38.0% of all infant aged between 0 to 6 months are exclusively breastfed. Emerging countries like China, India and Japan have recorded higher growth in the ratio of female to male labor force, resulting working women shifting towards the infant formula feeding to the children, rather than breastfeeding. This has led to the higher demand in these countries.

Regulatory changes

During 2016-17, some countries in North America, Europe and Latin America allowed infant formula players to manufactures and market products with added lactoferrin. This has opened new regional markets for various manufacturers. For instance, in April 2017, Synlait Ltd. Received the FDA approval to export lactoferrin to the U.S., further to be used infant and toddler formula. Thus, these changes in regulation regarding to the use of protein as an added ingredient in infant formula are instrumental in rising demand for these products in global markets. However, the high cost of lactoferrin to limit the adoption in different product might be hampering the growth of the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market”, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bovine lactoferrin market accounted for US$ 572.6 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 912.3 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application and region.

Depending upon product, the freeze-dried segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to technical advantage of freeze drying techniques over spray dried such as high quality and purity of product coupled with comparatively higher iron-binding capacity.

Depending upon application, the infant formula segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising awareness among common people regarding to health and immunity.

By region, North America dominated the market due to recent approval by the U.S. FDA for use of lactoferrin in infant formula. This is led to highest adoption rate as compared to the previous year.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Bovine-Lactoferrin-Market-4539

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bovine lactoferrin market includes Fonterra Group, Bega Cheese, FrieslandCampina (DMV), Milei Gmbh, Glanbia Nutritionals, Westland Milk, Tatua, Synlait Milk, WBC, Murray Goulburn, and Ingredia Nutritional.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com