Stricter rules in Italy – ski areas closed until January 6 | Free press

Rome (dpa) – With stricter corona rules for the time around Christmas and New Year, the government in Italy wants to prevent a third wave of infections. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree that came into effect on Friday.

All ski areas were closed until January 6, he announced earlier in a press conference on Thursday evening. Between December 21 and January 6, Italians who have been abroad as tourists and return, as well as foreign tourists entering Italy, must be quarantined for 14 days.

According to Conte, the national curfew applies between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. On New Year’s Eve, the lock will be extended from December 31 at 10 p.m. to New Year’s Day at 7 a.m. The division of the regions in the country with approximately 60 million inhabitants into the three corona risk zones red, orange and yellow is also maintained.

In addition, Italian students in the higher grades must continue to exercise patience. According to the decree, they are only allowed to teach face-to-face on January 7 – and in a first phase this only applies to three-quarters of the students. Until now they follow the lessons digitally at home.

On Thursday evening, the government had already decided to restrict freedom of movement around Christmas and New Year. Travel between individual Italian regions is prohibited from December 21 to January 6. On December 25th and 26th and on New Year’s Day, people must stay in their towns and cities. Exceptions always apply to work, calamities or return to your own place of residence.

The regions of Italy are already resentful about the measures taken by the government in Rome. In the eyes of some regional presidents, the corona rules are disproportionate to the situation there. It is incomprehensible why the government decides to lock everything during Christmas because the virus is spreading so low, Liguria’s president Giovanni Toti tweeted.

The number of new infections in Italy has recently decreased. Experts had stated that the measures taken so far have shown the first effects to limit the number of corona cases. However, on Thursday, health authorities reported 993 people who had died from the coronavirus within a day, a new peak since the pandemic started in February. About 23,000 new infections were registered in the same period. Authorities have counted about 58,000 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 and about 1,665 million corona cases so far.