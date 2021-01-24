Stricter access rules for more than 20 risk areas | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – More than 20 countries with particularly high rates of corona infections have been subject to stricter rules when entering Germany since midnight.

These risky areas include the neighboring country of the Czech Republic, the holiday countries Portugal, Spain and Egypt and the US. Anyone who wants to enter from there must be able to show a negative corona test (PCR test) at the border. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the tests are systematically checked at the airports and seaports. In the border areas with other EU countries and Switzerland, travelers must be randomly and independently of suspicion checked. This is called a veil hunt.

Until now, the federal government had made a distinction between areas with particularly contagious virus variants and ‘normal’ risk areas when entering the country. Since midnight on Sunday, there have been three categories with different testing and quarantine requirements:

– “Normal” risk areas: these are countries or regions above a limit value (also known as the incidence) of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. This currently applies to almost all of Europe with the exception of individual areas in Greece, Finland, Norway, Austria and Denmark. Globally, more than 130 of the nearly 200 countries are wholly or partly “normal” risk areas.

– Areas of high incidence: These are countries with significantly more infections than Germany. This usually includes countries with an incidence of more than 200 (incidence in Germany: 115). However, under certain conditions, other countries under this brand can also be declared as high incidence areas. In addition to the countries already mentioned, Albania, Andorra, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estonia, Iran, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Colombia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Panama, Serbia, Slovenia this category and the United Arab Emirates.

– Virus variant areas: These are areas in which highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have occurred. So far the UK, Ireland, South Africa and Brazil have been included in this category.

Travelers from “normal” risk areas must be tested for Corona no later than 48 hours after entering Germany. In addition, they must be in quarantine for ten days, but can be released prematurely by a second negative test from day five. The difference between the high incidence areas and virus variants is that a test is not required more than 48 hours before entry. In addition, there are fewer quarantine exceptions for the areas with increased risk. But that is regulated by the individual federal states. If you are entering from countries in all three categories, you must also register online at einreiseanmeldung.de before entering the country.

The Federal Police Directorate announced that tests and registrations at the largest German airport in Frankfurt am Main would be checked before the actual border check on the aircraft. On Sunday, 17 flights from five countries are expected to be affected.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the federal police will initially deploy their personnel there for veil hunting in the border areas to the neighboring EU countries. “Depending on the requirements of the police, the staff there can be reinforced at any time with additional forces from other departments,” said a spokesman for the DPA ministry. In addition to the federal police, the police of the federal states would also carry out checks at the land borders. “The federal police have been asked to make extensive use of the control powers provided by the coronavirus access regulation, particularly in the virus variant and high-incidence areas,” said the spokesman.