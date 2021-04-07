Stretch Films Market Size worth $10875.9 Million | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Stretch Films Market is valued at USD 7975.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10875.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period. The high demand for processed food & beverages is the key driver for Global Stretch Films Market.

Stretch films market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Stretch Films market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Get Sample of This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/81?utm_source=mcc&utm_medium=RP

Stretch films are used in packaging goods. These products are highly engineered polythene films and are widely used in different applications to their properties of elasticity and flexibility. They are mainly used to wrap pallet loads due to their special properties of being moisture resistance and air resistance which helps in preventing the goods from getting damaged. These films improve packaging processes, time, reduce cost and offers strong load protection. Polypropylene stretch films have the properties of high heat resistance and provides good transparency compared to polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride stretch films.

The stretch film industry is expected to be largely influenced by high demand for the processed food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry. One of the key drivers for the growth of the stretch films market is its growing demand from e-commerce industry across the emerging economies. In addition, the expansion in the manufacturing sector and increasing requirements for product packaging and protection of goods during warehousing and distribution is also expected to foster the growth of this market. Stretch films are lightweight, safe and cost-effective logistic packaging solution which is further expected to supplement the demand for stretch films in the coming few years. However, high cost of raw materials and availability of low cost alternatives can hamper the market growth. In spite of that, LLDPE-based multilayer stretch films for pallet utilization and bundling applications can create opportunities for stretch films market.

Stretch Films Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Key players of stretch films market are like Polymer Group Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Scientex Berhad, Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Anchor Packaging Inc., Coveris Inc., POLIFILM GmbH, Paragon Films Inc., Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd, Vishakha Polyfab, four-star plastics, and others.

Stretch Films Market Segmentation –

By Material: Polyethylene (PE) (Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Product: Hand Stretch Film, Machine Stretch Film, Specialty Stretch Film

By Manufacturing: Cast stretch Film, Blown Stretch Film

By End-User: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Electronics, Paper & Textiles

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Stretch Films Market Key Players –

Polymer Group Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

AEP Industries Inc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sigma Stretch Film Corp.

Anchor Packaging Inc

Scientex Berhad

Coveris Inc.

POLIFILM GmbH

PILZ GmbH & Co. KG

Paragon Films Inc.

Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd

Vishakha Polyfab

four-star plastics

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/packaging/stretch-films-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com