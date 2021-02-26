Stretch Films Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2030

A recent market report published by FMI on the stretch films market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the stretch films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global stretch films market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Material

Polyethylene (PE) Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Cast stretch Film

Blown Stretch Film

By End Use

Constructions

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Product

Paper

Textile

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the stretch films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global stretch films market, along with key facts about stretch films market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the stretch films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about stretch films market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the stretch films market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights the key market trends of stretch films market in different regions and various end uses.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The key success factors highlights product adoption analysis and various USPs and features of the stretch films market.

Chapter 05 – Global Stretch Films Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (‘000 tonnes) analysis and forecast for the stretch films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical stretch films market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Stretch Films Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of stretch films market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Stretch Films Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the stretch films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical stretch films market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of stretch films market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the stretch films market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This chapter also provides information about value chain analysis which explains product flow from raw material supplier, manufactures, and end users along with the profitability margins.

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID-19

This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global stretch films market.

Chapter 10 – Global Stretch Films Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material

Based by material, the stretch films market is segmented into polyethylene (PE) [linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE)], polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Stretch Films Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Manufacturing Process

Based on manufacturing process, the stretch films market is segmented as cast stretch films and blown stretch films. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

