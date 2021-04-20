Stretch Ceilings Market Analysis Focusing On top Key Players – Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, Hiraoka, CLIPSO, ACS Production, Saros, Newmat, Heytex, Vecta Design,
“
Stretch CeilingsStretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components – a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the in of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support.
The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%.
Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Stretch Ceilings Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Stretch Ceilings was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Stretch Ceilings Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Stretch Ceilings market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225823
This survey takes into account the value of Stretch Ceilings generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, Hiraoka, CLIPSO, ACS Production, Saros, Newmat, Heytex, Vecta Design,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• PVC Ceilings, PTFE Ceilings,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Indoor, Outdoor,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Stretch Ceilings, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225823
The Stretch Ceilings market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Stretch Ceilings from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Stretch Ceilings market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Stretch Ceilings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PVC Ceilings
1.2.3 PTFE Ceilings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Indoor
1.3.3 Outdoor
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Stretch Ceilings Production
2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stretch Ceilings Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stretch Ceilings Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Normalu
12.1.1 Normalu Corporation Information
12.1.2 Normalu Overview
12.1.3 Normalu Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Normalu Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.1.5 Normalu Related Developments
12.2 Serge Ferrari
12.2.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information
12.2.2 Serge Ferrari Overview
12.2.3 Serge Ferrari Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Serge Ferrari Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.2.5 Serge Ferrari Related Developments
12.3 Pongs
12.3.1 Pongs Corporation Information
12.3.2 Pongs Overview
12.3.3 Pongs Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Pongs Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.3.5 Pongs Related Developments
12.4 Mehler
12.4.1 Mehler Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mehler Overview
12.4.3 Mehler Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mehler Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.4.5 Mehler Related Developments
12.5 VERSEIDAG
12.5.1 VERSEIDAG Corporation Information
12.5.2 VERSEIDAG Overview
12.5.3 VERSEIDAG Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 VERSEIDAG Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.5.5 VERSEIDAG Related Developments
12.6 Hiraoka
12.6.1 Hiraoka Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hiraoka Overview
12.6.3 Hiraoka Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hiraoka Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.6.5 Hiraoka Related Developments
12.7 CLIPSO
12.7.1 CLIPSO Corporation Information
12.7.2 CLIPSO Overview
12.7.3 CLIPSO Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CLIPSO Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.7.5 CLIPSO Related Developments
12.8 ACS Production
12.8.1 ACS Production Corporation Information
12.8.2 ACS Production Overview
12.8.3 ACS Production Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ACS Production Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.8.5 ACS Production Related Developments
12.9 Saros
12.9.1 Saros Corporation Information
12.9.2 Saros Overview
12.9.3 Saros Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Saros Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.9.5 Saros Related Developments
12.10 Newmat
12.10.1 Newmat Corporation Information
12.10.2 Newmat Overview
12.10.3 Newmat Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Newmat Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.10.5 Newmat Related Developments
12.11 Heytex
12.11.1 Heytex Corporation Information
12.11.2 Heytex Overview
12.11.3 Heytex Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Heytex Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.11.5 Heytex Related Developments
12.12 Vecta Design
12.12.1 Vecta Design Corporation Information
12.12.2 Vecta Design Overview
12.12.3 Vecta Design Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Vecta Design Stretch Ceilings Product Description
12.12.5 Vecta Design Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Stretch Ceilings Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Stretch Ceilings Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Stretch Ceilings Production Mode & Process
13.4 Stretch Ceilings Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Stretch Ceilings Sales Channels
13.4.2 Stretch Ceilings Distributors
13.5 Stretch Ceilings Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Stretch Ceilings Industry Trends
14.2 Stretch Ceilings Market Drivers
14.3 Stretch Ceilings Market Challenges
14.4 Stretch Ceilings Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Stretch Ceilings Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225823
Therefore, Stretch Ceilings Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Stretch Ceilings.”