Stretch Ceilings Market Analysis Focusing On top Key Players – Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, Hiraoka, CLIPSO, ACS Production, Saros, Newmat, Heytex, Vecta Design,

Stretch CeilingsStretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components – a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the in of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support.

The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%.

Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Stretch Ceilings Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Stretch Ceilings was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Stretch Ceilings Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Stretch Ceilings market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Stretch Ceilings generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, Hiraoka, CLIPSO, ACS Production, Saros, Newmat, Heytex, Vecta Design,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• PVC Ceilings, PTFE Ceilings,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Indoor, Outdoor,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Stretch Ceilings, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Stretch Ceilings market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Stretch Ceilings from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Stretch Ceilings market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stretch Ceilings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PVC Ceilings

1.2.3 PTFE Ceilings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Stretch Ceilings Production

2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stretch Ceilings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stretch Ceilings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Stretch Ceilings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Stretch Ceilings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Stretch Ceilings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Normalu

12.1.1 Normalu Corporation Information

12.1.2 Normalu Overview

12.1.3 Normalu Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Normalu Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.1.5 Normalu Related Developments

12.2 Serge Ferrari

12.2.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information

12.2.2 Serge Ferrari Overview

12.2.3 Serge Ferrari Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Serge Ferrari Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.2.5 Serge Ferrari Related Developments

12.3 Pongs

12.3.1 Pongs Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pongs Overview

12.3.3 Pongs Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pongs Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.3.5 Pongs Related Developments

12.4 Mehler

12.4.1 Mehler Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mehler Overview

12.4.3 Mehler Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mehler Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.4.5 Mehler Related Developments

12.5 VERSEIDAG

12.5.1 VERSEIDAG Corporation Information

12.5.2 VERSEIDAG Overview

12.5.3 VERSEIDAG Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 VERSEIDAG Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.5.5 VERSEIDAG Related Developments

12.6 Hiraoka

12.6.1 Hiraoka Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hiraoka Overview

12.6.3 Hiraoka Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hiraoka Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.6.5 Hiraoka Related Developments

12.7 CLIPSO

12.7.1 CLIPSO Corporation Information

12.7.2 CLIPSO Overview

12.7.3 CLIPSO Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CLIPSO Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.7.5 CLIPSO Related Developments

12.8 ACS Production

12.8.1 ACS Production Corporation Information

12.8.2 ACS Production Overview

12.8.3 ACS Production Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ACS Production Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.8.5 ACS Production Related Developments

12.9 Saros

12.9.1 Saros Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saros Overview

12.9.3 Saros Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Saros Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.9.5 Saros Related Developments

12.10 Newmat

12.10.1 Newmat Corporation Information

12.10.2 Newmat Overview

12.10.3 Newmat Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Newmat Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.10.5 Newmat Related Developments

12.11 Heytex

12.11.1 Heytex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Heytex Overview

12.11.3 Heytex Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Heytex Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.11.5 Heytex Related Developments

12.12 Vecta Design

12.12.1 Vecta Design Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vecta Design Overview

12.12.3 Vecta Design Stretch Ceilings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Vecta Design Stretch Ceilings Product Description

12.12.5 Vecta Design Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Stretch Ceilings Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Stretch Ceilings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Stretch Ceilings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Stretch Ceilings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Stretch Ceilings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Stretch Ceilings Distributors

13.5 Stretch Ceilings Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Stretch Ceilings Industry Trends

14.2 Stretch Ceilings Market Drivers

14.3 Stretch Ceilings Market Challenges

14.4 Stretch Ceilings Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Stretch Ceilings Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

