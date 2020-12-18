Stretch and Shrink Film Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2026

Stretch and Shrink Film Market Report Highlights On Future Development 2020-2026

This report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

This market report is a window to the Stretch and Shrink Film Market which gives explanation about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the industry. Report underlines strategic profiling of top players in the market, estimates their mainstay competencies, and illustrates competitive landscape for the market.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Sealed Air; KUREHA CORPORATION; Winpak Ltd.; Flexopack; Bonset America Corporation; COVERIS; PREMIUMPACK GmbH; Sigma Plastics Group; Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH; Buergofol GmbH; Allfo; Atlantis-Pak; XtraPlast; Transcontinental Inc.; BP Plastics Holding Bhd; Crawford Packaging; SYFAN USA; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; others

Global stretch and shrink film market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 22.71 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand from various industrial verticals for light-weight flexible packaging offerings.

In February 2019, RKW Group announced that they had introduced a new stretchable shrink film, reducing the overall consumption of energy by shrinking with an enhanced pace as compared to conventional products. This also helps in reducing the overall need of greater than content films as it can be stretched to meet the requirements of packaging products

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Market Definition: Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market

Stretch films are a type of flexible plastic-based packaging product that can be stretched around the contents of bulk products, as they can be stretched to a large-area while exhibiting enhanced protection for the bulk products restricting any external/environmental contamination over the logistics chain.

Shrink films are a type of plastic films that are wrapped around various large-scale as well as smaller goods to sustain the moisture content and enhance its product life. They are cut greater than the product size and wrapped around it while being exposed to heat, which shrinks the size of the film therefore helping it completely wrap around the product.

Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Type (Stretch Film, Shrink Film),

Material Resin (PP, LLDPE, LDPE, PVC, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial/Bulk Packaging, Electronics, Paper & Textile, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceutical),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Stretch and Shrink Film products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Stretch and Shrink Film products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Stretch and Shrink Film market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of packaged food & beverages worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Functional benefits of these films due to their unique characteristics is driving its demand in the market

Innovations and advancements of technology leading to focus on the development of eco-friendly bio-degradable packaging solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Proliferation of e-commerce sales channel resulting in increased retail commercialization of various products is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of crude oil which in turn negatively affects the prices of plastics is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of strict norms and regulations regarding the material and packaging products utilized in the food & beverages industry is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the usage of plastics and their environmental impact is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Stretch and Shrink Film market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Stretch and Shrink Film market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Stretch and Shrink Film market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

