Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market 2021 growing with Bard Medical, American Medical Solutions, Johnson & Johnson

Urinary incontinence defined as the involuntary leakage of urine which can be of four types, overflow urinary incontinence, stress urinary incontinence, functional urinary incontinence, and urge urinary incontinence.

Urinary incontinence occurs mainly in women but, owing to an upsurge in the number of prostate surgeries, the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence is expected to rise among men across the world.

Patients tend to seek effective as well as long-term solutions for urinary incontinence management due to the personal distress suffered by incontinent patients.

The two types of female stress urinary incontinence are urethral hypermobility and intrinsic sphincter deficiency. Female stress urinary incontinence is commonly observed among elderly women owing to weakening of pelvic muscles.

Other causes of female stress urinary incontinence include obesity, pregnancy and childbirth, chronic coughing, hysterectomy, nerve or muscle damage during childbirth or surgical trauma, menopause, anatomical predisposition, and impact of heavily physical activities.

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Key Players:-

Bard Medical, American Medical Solutions, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Teleflex, Karl Storz, and Coloplast.

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market segmented into product, type, end-users, and geography.

By product:-

o Urethral slings

o Female Slings

o Male Slings

o Electrical Stimulation Devices

o Implantable

o Non-implantable

o Artificial Urinary Sphincters

o Catheters

By type:-

o Stress Urinary Incontinence

o Urge Urinary Incontinence

o Mixed Incontinence

o Overflow Incontinence

By End-user:-

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Clinics

o Home Use

By Geography, the Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market can be spilled into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global market, followed by Europe. The Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market in emerging countries, like, China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to expand significantly during the forecast years 2021-2028. However, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Prominent market share of North America can be attributed to its well-developed health care infrastructure and high awareness about the latest medical developments among the people.

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence as well as new players planning to enter this market.

