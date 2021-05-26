Stress Test Equipment Market Key Players Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2025

Stress test or exercise test is a measure of determining how the heart of a patient works under stressful and normal conditions. Stress test enables a physician or health care provider to identify anomalies such as lack of oxygen to heart and blood flow in stressful conditions. The patient is prepared for the test by attaching an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine and the test is performed using various equipment.

The results displayed by the electrocardiogram machine along with other results enable the health care provider or physician to evaluate how well the heart of the patient responds to stressful conditions and what type of exercise and physical activities are suitable for the patient. Patients suffering from some form of cardiovascular disorders such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or difficulty in breathing are usually recommended a stress test.

The global stress test equipment market has been segmented based on product type, application, accessories, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been categorized into bench top equipment, portable/trolley mounted equipment, and wearable equipment. The portable/trolley mounted equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global stress test equipment market in 2016, owing to factors such as ease of handling and technological advancements in product offerings by major market players.

However, new product introductions in the wearable equipment segment and rising consumer preference for wearable devices are expected to drive the wearable equipment segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the global stress test equipment market has been segmented into cardio-pulmonary and cardiac applications. Accessories include product offerings offered by market players in conjunction with the equipment for specific purposes.

Major factors expected to drive the global stress test equipment market include aging population, growing awareness among general population about various cardiac and respiratory diseases, and sedentary lifestyles especially in the emerging countries. Rising incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases leading to heart diseases, increasing demand for wearable monitoring systems in emerging countries, and new product offerings by market players are factors expected to propel the global stress test equipment market during the forecast period. However, lack of uniformity in reimbursement for stress test equipment in various regions is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global stress test equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global stress test equipment market during the forecast period. Major factors attributed to North America’s market dominance include rising incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, developed health care infrastructure, and increasing demand for new and advanced products among the general population in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart diseases account for an estimated 600,000 deaths in the U.S. each year; around 735,000 suffer from heart attack each year in the country. Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global stress test equipment market include General Electric Company, Schiller, Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, custo med GmbH, and Mortara Instrument, Inc.

