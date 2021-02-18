Streaming Devices Market Expected to Reach $18.97 Billion By 2027 | Humax, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Sony Corporation

The global streaming devices market across the North America has dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global streaming devices are expected to reach $18.97 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% by 2027. The report highlights the major segments, market characteristics, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Shantanu Sachan Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, stated, “As per the Streaming Devices Market trend, high adoption of digital technology, rise in investments in streaming solutions and ongoing partnerships are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, consumers in the North America region are spending a huge amount on subscription-video services such as Roku, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the streaming industry. Further, the improvement of display quality and advancement of audio specification is expected to increase the market demand”

According to the report, the region across the North America dominated the market with nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The global streaming devices market is analyzed across component, sales channel, price range, application, and end use. Based on application, the market is classified into TV, gaming consoles and others. The TV segment contributed to the highest market revenue, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.20% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global streaming devices market is divided on the basis of commercial, industrial and residential. The residential segment contributed for the highest market share with nearly two-third of the total market revenue. In addition, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The global streaming devices market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Humax, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics CO. Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation

