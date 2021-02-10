Streaming Analytics Market 2020: Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP ERP, Software AG, SAS Institute

The research and analysis conducted in Streaming Analytics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Streaming Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Streaming Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Streaming Analytics Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Streaming Analytics Market report.

Global streaming analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand for instant action on business events dynamic and growing deployment of streaming analytics software is the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Streaming Analytics Market

Streaming analytics operate by enabling organisations to set up real-time data streaming analytics calculations from databases, social media, sensors, devices, websites, and more. For intuitive requirements, streaming analytics provide fast and timely processing along with language inclusion. They are widely used in application predictive asset management, network management & optimization, supply chain management, risk management, sales and marketing and other. They are highly scalable and can be easily handle high event up to 1GB/ second. Streaming analytics is a service based on the cloud and is very cost effective.

Market Drivers:

Increasing integration of technologies such as IoT, big data and AI are the factor for the market growth

Rising focus toward real- time accurate forecast will accelerate the market growth

Growing industrial application boost the growth of this market

Increasing adoption of advanced analytic tools by SMEs contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions will restrain the market growth

Strict government regulations on data security is another factor hampering the growth of the market

Low investment returns also impede the growth of this market

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is covered in this Report. Get Sample Copy of the report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-streaming-analytics-market

Segmentation: Global Streaming Analytics Market

By Application

Fraud Detection

Sales and Marketing

Predictive Asset Management

Risk Management

Network Management and Optimization

Location Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Type

Software

Services

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Request for TOC with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-streaming-analytics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Alibaba announced the acquisition of Data Artisans. Data Artisans ‘ platform offers companies with a highly scalable streaming solution that allows them to operate and deploy live information applications so that they can instantly respond to information and create better and quicker company choices. This acquisition will help the company to increase their data processing technologies and will create new platform for the leaders who are into stream processing

In October 2017, Cisco announced the acquisition of Perspica. This acquisition will help the company to combine the Perspica technology into its AppDynamics product so they can provide network and application analytics & monitoring. This will also provide them ability to process information when it is produced and can speed up the time that end consumers can gain insight from the information

Competitive Analysis

Global streaming analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of streaming analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global streaming analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP ERP, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Streamanalytix., Striim, Inc., WSO2, Informatica, SQLstream, Inc., EsperTech Inc, INETCO Systems Ltd, Axonize, Vitria, Striim, Inc., EVAM, Zoomdata, Adamos GmbH among others.

The Streaming Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Streaming Analytics market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-streaming-analytics-market

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Streaming Analytics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Streaming Analytics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Streaming Analytics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-streaming-analytics-market

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Streaming Analytics market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Streaming Analytics market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Streaming Analytics market by offline distribution channel

Global Streaming Analytics market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Streaming Analytics market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Streaming Analytics market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Streaming Analytics market in Americas

Licensed Streaming Analytics market in EMEA

Licensed Streaming Analytics market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-streaming-analytics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com