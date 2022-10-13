Streamer of the Year finalists, voting link, livestream dates, and more revealed

The Esports Awards, probably the most prestigious awards ceremony for video avid gamers and streamers, is lastly returning after a hiatus of two years. The final Esports Awards occasion was held again in 2020 earlier than it was suspended for 2 subsequent years, as a result of world COVID-19 pandemic.

The extremely anticipated occasion will lastly make its return on December 13 this yr and shall be hosted on the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. Kicking off in 2016, the occasion was carried out for 5 successive years earlier than ending in 2020. The upcoming iteration is predicted to be the grandest and most coveted of all of them.

This text will check out the award classes and nominees for this yr.

Classes and Nominees for the Esports Awards occasion

This yr’s Esports Awards ceremony encompasses a host of various classes, celebrating the achievements of people in addition to teams (22 in complete). Here’s a checklist of the foremost classes concerned together with their nominees:

Content material Group of the 12 months

100 Thieves FaZe Clan One True KIng G4TV Tribo Gaules OfflineTV Full Squad Gaming S8ul Esports LOUD

Esports Content material Creator of the 12 months

Hecz SunlessKhan Ashley Kang ZooMaa ImperialHal BananaSlamJamma Hungrybox Launders IWDominate

Esports Sport of the 12 months

League of Legends Valorant CS: GO Rocket League Dota 2 Free Fireplace Apex Legends Rainbow Six Seige Fortnite

Esports Character of the 12 months

Hecz s1mple sjokz Ocelote Gaules SouL Mortal Faker Nadeshot Goldenboy Cherrygumms MoistCr1TiKaL Nobru

Esports Streamer of the 12 months

Gaules Ibai Llanos Valkyrae Asmongold Tarik Kameto loltyler1 TimTheTatman Dr DisRespect QTCinderella NICKMERCS TheGrefg

Learn how to vote for the Esports Awards?

Happily, the voting process is sort of easy. Customers can choose the classes and nominees they need to vote for by merely clicking on their names. Voters can discover a checklist of all of the nominees on the Esports Awards’ official web site. To vote, click on on this hyperlink.

What has been stated in regards to the ceremony?

Michael Ashford, CEO of Esports Awards, has already launched an announcement relating to the award ceremony. He said that he’s wanting ahead to the present:

“It’s such an honor to convey collectively so many gifted people, organizations, and types from throughout the globe and supply a platform for them to get the popularity and celebration that they deserve.”

He continued:

“I’m so glad to see the huge quantities of development within the inventive classes this yr and stay up for welcoming everybody to an evening of pleasure and celebration in Las Vegas in December.”

Can attendees reserve lodging?

For many who are planning to bodily attend the occasion, they will reserve/guide accommodations within the native space, immediately by way of the official web site. In case you are trying to guide a resort, click on right here.

The place can followers watch the occasion?

The complete ceremony shall be livestreamed on Twitch and telecasted on TV as effectively. In actual fact, dwell viewers may even work together with the occasion by taking part in polls and predictions. An announcement on the official web site reads:

“you (customers) will be capable to predict winners through our Twitch extension, remark the awards, and cheer with the group because the present unfolds.”

Moreover, streamers may also co-stream the occasion on their very own particular person platforms.



