Streamer is blocked by Amazon’s new MMORPG about cow

On the occasion of the launch of Amazon’s first MMORPG, many players were able to test the New World beta, which went live just under a week ago. Despite everything, the game naturally requires small adjustments, which resulted in a particularly funny scene between a streamer and … a virtual cow.

The ubiquitous fear of the ban

It’s no secret that the strict security policies of live streaming platforms like Twitch don’t offer freebies. The smallest deviation can lead to a permanent or temporary ban on a streamer.

Be it the vocabulary used, the use of copyrighted music, the presentation of NSFW content, dangerous or a general violation of the rules of conduct: Nobody is to blame. While many bans are warranted and make online gaming and streaming platforms safe and healthy, many bans can be abusive, if not downright ridiculous.

This happened to a streamer who saw that her account was permanently banned after she accidentally encountered a virtual cow. Let’s put the context back: This week, many streamers picked up the beta of Amazon’s new sandbox MMORPG.

With New World, the video game subsidiary of the Jeff Bezos company wants to offer a game at the height of Minecraft, with the difference that the title will take place in a fantastic 17th century universe and will contain many dungeons and living dead. .

Amazon’s cursed cow

Like many others, streamer AnnieFuchsia was delighted with the live preview of the game. However, their euphoria soon gave way to confusion when terrible drama struck. When walking on the playing card, the player is faced with a cow. Of course, she tries to milk it to regain resources.

She manages to carry out the action by feeling and receives 20 pieces of milk as a reward. Your satisfaction will be short-lived, however, as an error message will immediately cut you off from the game.

This informs her that she has just been permanently banned because of the action she has just carried out. Obviously the confusion is there and AnnieFuchsia doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. It even points out that the word “permanent” was misspelled.

If this funny event is enough to make you smile, it also proves that the New World beta phase really has very good reasons to exist, the time to correct some mistakes. Fortunately, milking a cow shouldn’t be harmful in the future and AnnieFuchsia was able to negotiate her return to the game by reporting the bug to support.

It is certain that current gamers may glimpse stress at the sight of the game’s cattle, but it shouldn’t last long as the beta will no longer be available starting August 2nd.