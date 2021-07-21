Streamer gets what he deserves live after racist comments

The internet is a huge and dark place. Streaming continues to settle there peacefully, thanks in particular to large platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and even Facebook. The creators share the adventures in various video games, but also in real life. It sometimes happens that incidents then happen live, like this streamer who gets what he deserves after racist comments.

racist remarks finally punished

On regulated platforms such as Twitch or YouTube, streamers must comply with their terms of use or face sanctions. Warnings, temporary or even permanent suspensions of sanctions that allow videographers to limit themselves to more or less healthy content.But in order to best share their personal setbacks, some videographers are leaving the ranks of the big platforms in order to become self-employed. Hence, clean and unregulated content without using the visibility of a large platform.

This is the case with Jackool and Moon, two streamers who share their daily life on their website 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For example, an apartment equipped with several cameras transmits its home adventures day and night if a hand-held camera is necessary for trips outside. But recently, on the occasion of a stream produced outdoors, Jackool alienated Internet users. And for good reason he can be seen there live making racist statements, using the word “nigger” (“nègre” in French) several times during a forced discussion with a stranger on the street.

For some reason, the streamer goes to a man who is sitting on the sidewalk and quietly smoking his cigarette. Jackool approaches him before asking “what he thinks of ‘nigras’, a racist term used primarily in the southern United States in the 1960s to refer to black women. A term that Despite past decades, Mann seems to be telling him to leave before getting more direct by asking if he would like to see “that camera stuffed in his anus.” The incident also featured the streamer in one Business spat racist expressions.