Streamer captures celebration on streets of Shibuya after Japanese victory over Germany in FIFA World Cup

IRL Twitch streamer TazoLIVE captured some wild moments at Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing as a number of pedestrians celebrated Japan’s 2-1 victory over Germany within the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Very similar to Tuesday’s upset, the place Argentina have been stumped by underdogs Saudi Arabia, the Samurai Blue got here again from a one-goal drawback to beat the four-time World Cup winners. They sealed the take care of a late finisher from Takuma Asano.

IRL streamer captures extra celebratory moments after Japan’s victory over Germany in FIFA World Cup

IRL streaming from Japan could be very standard on Twitch, with many massive streamers like Robcdee gaining hundreds of followers roaming the streets of Tokyo. Like him, TazoLIVE is an Australian content material creator who does IRL content material from the nation.

Streaming on the street permits content material creators to typically seize momentous events, and that’s precisely what occurred when TazoLIVE went reside on Wednesday.

After the Group E match between Japan and Germany ended with the Asian nation profitable by one objective, the residents of Tokyo have been in a celebratory temper.

Many followers expressed their pleasure and jubilation at their nationwide staff’s victory by taking to the streets and celebrating on the well-known Shibuya Crossing. TazoLIVE’s clip confirmed tons of of soccer followers cheering and leaping as site visitors police tried to manage them.

Many on the web famous how disciplined the gang was, contemplating they have been solely doing it whereas the sunshine was inexperienced and giving strategy to automobiles when the sign modified. Here’s a wide-angle view from a submit on r/soccer:

One other clip from TazoLive, which had over 50,000 views on the time of writing, confirmed followers dancing on the streets outdoors a sports activities bar after the match concluded.

The streamer may be heard exclaiming in shock on the phenomenon:

“Oh my god.”

He additionally captured the response of the folks contained in the bar when Japan scored the second objective.

Reddit reactions to the clips

Many followers have reacted to TazoLive’s clips, which have been posted on the streaming-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

As talked about earlier than, folks recommended the way in which the gang was celebrating on the Shibuya Crossing as they did so with out hindering site visitors. In the meantime, others drew consideration to the soccer manga collection Blue Lock, which was lately tailored into an anime by Bandai Namco.

Japan will subsequent face off towards Costa Rica and Spain within the group stage. Maybe TazoLIVE will seize some extra healthful moments then.

