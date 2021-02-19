Strategic and COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Global Antibiotics Market

The report “ Global Antibiotics Market, By Action Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, and Mycolic Acid Inhibitors), By Drug (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolides, Carbapenem, Aminoglycosides, and Sulfonamides, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Seattle Genetics and Astellas Announce Updated Result from Phase 1b/2 Trial of PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in Combination with Immune Therapy Pembrolizumab as Investigational First-Line Treatment for Advanced Bladder Cancer.

In January 2020, Janssen Announces European Commission Approval for Expanded Use of Erleada (apalutamide) for Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer.

Analyst View:

Antibiotic is an antimicrobial substance, which combats bacterial infections and occasionally protozoan infections. Also, they are used to cure several diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, skin infections, ear infections, and others. Increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe and the efficacy of antibiotics to treat a wide spectrum of bacterial infections have led to the rapid growth of the global antibiotics market. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, pneumonia, malaria, and tuberculosis, and the current gap in the demand and supply of antibiotics are the other factors propelling the market. Government reforms specific to antibiotics, such as the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act in the U.S., are projected to help boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global antibiotics market is projected to lead the market with a moderate CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on booking type, service type, vehicle type and region.

Based on the action mechanism, Folic acid and RNA synthesis inhibitors are anticipated to witness significant CAGRs over the forecast period. Developments of several antiviral drugs, which inhibit transcription and reverse transcription process, are anticipated to support the growth. Folic acid inhibitor sulfa drugs are anticipated to grow as they have a wide scope of application.

Based on the drug, carbapenems class is anticipated to foster the market over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI).

Based on the region, Asia Pacific held a significant share in the past on account of the large population base, high prevalence of infectious diseases, regulation reforms, and greater usage of generic medicines. Latin America, especially Brazil, with its strong growth in the pharmaceuticals sector is also projected to exhibit remunerative growth. The outbreak of certain viruses, such as Ebola, in Africa contributed to the growth of the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global antibiotics market includes Pfizer, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Abbott Laboratories; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis AG; Bayer AG; Bristol Myers Squibb Company; Eli Lilly and Company; and Astellas Pharma, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

