Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Super Abrasives Market

The report “Global Super Abrasives Market, By Material Type (Diamond (Vitrified Diamond, Electroplated Diamond, Resin Bond Diamond, and Metal Diamond), and Cubic Boron Nitride (Vitrified CBN, Electroplated CBN , Resin Bond CBN, and Metal CBN), By Application (Powertrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, and Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Oil and Gas ,and Other End-User Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Sak Abrasives Inc. announced the acquisition of Buffalo Abrasives Inc. to expand its manufacturing capabilities and global presence.

In November 2018, Asahi Diamond Co. formed a business alliance in Europe and Asia to expand their product portfolio for electronics, bearings, and gearing industries.

In October 2017, 3M declared that it has finalized the sale of its electronic monitoring business to funds recommended by Apax Partners, for approximately $200 million.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives.

Use of diamond in grinding wheels for precision and machining tools.

Opportunities and Trends

Turbines application to grow higher.

Rising metal fabrication industry.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, end-user industry, and region.

By material type, Diamond is projected to be the largest segment and advance at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing demand for cutting and grinding tools.

By application, turbine dominates the segment. The global super abrasives market in the turbines application segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Super abrasives are used in turbojets for an aircraft and stationary turbines, to produce energy.

By end-user industry, electronics segment dominated in this segment. This is because of the type of materials that the super abrasive tools are capable of processing. The tools can be used to process semiconductor materials, ceramics, carbide alloys, copper and copper alloys, aluminum, resin, and rubber, all of which are majorly used in electronic component manufacturing.

By region, Asia Pacific dominates the market, owing to the demand for electronics in countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Super Abrasives market includes Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., 3M, Noritake Co. Limited, Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Radiac Abrasives Inc., American Superabrasives Corp., Action SuperAbrasive, Carborundum Universal Ltd, and Guandong Geselschaft Tesch GmbH.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

