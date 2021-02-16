Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Next Generation Display Materials Market

The report “ Global Next Generation Display Materials Market, By Type (OLED and TFT –LCD, and Others), By Application (Smartphone, Television & Monitor, Smartwatches, Automotive Displays, Laptops & Tablets, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In November 2018, DowDuPont started building a new manufacturing facility in east China in order to produce new site is anticipated to produce advanced engineering plastics and electronics along with industrial consumer products

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Update and construction of new and existing display panel manufacturing plants

Rise in adaption of OLED display technologies in various applications

Opportunity and Trends

The production of new advance material in the cheap rate

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global next generation display material market is divided into OLED and TFT –LCD and others

By application, the target market is classified into Smartphone, television & monitor, smartwatches, automotive displays, laptops & tablets, and others

By region, Asia- Pacific region is the dominating region in for the next generation display materials due to increasing of emerging market for quantum dots for the logistics and warehousing in the Asia- Pacific region is high.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global next generation display materials market includes Doosan Corporation, Dow Du Pont Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Merck Group, Nanosys Inc., Nanco Group Plc., Novaled GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Samsung SDI Co., and Sharp Corporation.

