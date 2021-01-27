Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Integrated Global Surgical Sutures Market

The global surgical sutures market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%.

The report “Global Surgical Sutures Market, By Product (Automated Suturing Device (Disposable, and Reuse) and Suture Thread (Natural, Nylon, Prolene, Stainless Steel, and Silk)), By Application (Cardiac, Gynae, Ophthalmic, and Orthopedic), By End User (Hospital and Clinic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In November 2018, Peters Surgical invests €5 million to expand India plant.

In October, 2020, Origami Surgical announced that the FDA has cleared StitchKit PARK, a device that enables surgeons to customize the contents of its StitchKit suture-delivery device with the sutures of their choice.

In October, 2020, IIT-M team develops sutures with nanofiber yarns.

Analyst View:

Technological advancements in suture designs and features

There have been significant developments in the area of surgical sutures, such as the development of advanced materials and capabilities. Non-resorbable sutures with high biocompatibility, such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sutures, are usually soft and smooth and help in preventing microdamage and bacterial colonization in the deep layers of a wound; surgical knots made using PTFE sutures are long-lasting and do not loosen easily. These advance development drives the global surgical sutures market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global surgical sutures market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.

Depending upon product, the absorbable suture dominates the market due to the ability of the suture to provide temporary support to wound until it heals significantly. Furthermore, it is cost effective as it dissolves in the body after a certain period.

By application, the cardiovascular surgery accounted for the largest market share and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in diagnostics, imaging, and surgical tools.

Based on the end user segment the market is dominated by hospitals because of the increasing number of complex surgeries performed in hospitals, rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies for hospital treatments, and increasing number of new hospitals established, especially in emerging countries.

By region, North America region contributes to the largest share in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies due to various factors such presence of major biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and considerable spending on research and development activities in this region. Furthermore, advanced healthcare infrastructure and the availability of technologically advanced products in European regions led to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global surgical sutures market includes Medtronic, Ethicon, Smith & Nephew, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., Internacional Farmacéutica., Péters Surgical, EndoEvolution, LLC. (US), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences.

