Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market

The global orthotic foot insoles market accounted for US$3.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%.

The report “Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market, By Product (Leather, Polypropylene, polyethylene foams, and Others ), By End User (Sports, Medical, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4543

Key Highlights:

In February 2017, Aetrex acquired 3D printed orthotics pioneer SOLS Systems with an aim to improve its 3D product portfolio.

In January 2020, Ottobock has made an investment in Cascade Orthopedic Supply to further improve access to product for all orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) customers.

In January 2020, Superfeet secures New Balance Licence Agreement. There are three distinct purpose made collections-Casual, Running and Sport in the new line of New Balance Insoles made on signature base of Superfeet form.

Analyst View:

Increasing demand for custom-made foot orthotics

Increasing demand for custom-made foot orthotics is fueling the market growth. These products are custom made after a complete evaluation of the foot structure of the user. Tailor-made orthotics has clinically proven advantages over prefabricated ones in terms of better pain management and comfort. There is an increasing demand for 3D printed orthotics among end-users. These are thinner as compared to traditional ones, with increased gait efficiency and proprioception, which is boosting the market growth. According to world population statistics, the population aged over 60 is slated to increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050, which will increase the consumer base in future. Moreover, technological advancements due to high ongoing investments in R&D are expected to increase growth potential in the coming years.

Rapid urbanization and associated lifestyle diseases

Rapid urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is leading to a change in lifestyle, which is attributing to various health disorders. The main contributing factor for such diseases is a sedentary lifestyle. There is also a surge in disorders associated with lifestyle such as drug and smoking addiction, obesity, foot disorders owing to wearing of ill-fitting or high heel shoes. The growth of these disorders is particularly alarming in developed countries and some developing countries of Asia Pacific region and North Africa. According to the WHO, out of all the orthopedic ailments reports, over 35% are related to lower back and lower limbs, with the majority of patients falling in the category of 22-40 years of age. This trend is observed owing to the changing lifestyles of people, growing sedentary working practices, which involves sitting at the work desk all day. Although some disorders can permanently damage the tissues and bones in the leg, some can be prevented or managed through the use of temporary orthotic supports such as bunion supports and gait correction devices. The growing incidence of lifestyle-associated orthopedic disorders is set to increase the use of foot orthotic devices for treatment as well as prevention of pain.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market”, By Product (Leather, Polypropylene, polyethylene foams, and Others), By End User (Sports, Medical, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global orthotic foot insoles market accounted for US$3.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%.The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

Depending upon product, the polyethylene foams segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The factors can be attributed to the presence of broad category materials, widespread usage, easy manufacturing, and increasing popularity. The high strength and lightweight property makes it ideal for producing rigid foot orthotics, thus propelling the acceptance of this segment.

Depending upon end user, the medical segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidence of diseases such as arthritis, foot pain, and diabetes thus propelling the growth of this segment.

By region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2018 owing to rising prevalence of diabetes in this region. In addition, an increase in sports activities drives market demand. Technological advancements due to high ongoing investments in R&D are expected to increase growth potential in the coming years. The focus of the U.S. healthcare system on quality of care and value-based services has led to a favorable environment for foot orthotics.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Orthotic-Foot-Insoles-Market-4543

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global orthotic foot insoles market includes Superfeet, Implus, Sidas, OttoBock, Bauerfeind, Aetrex Worldwide, Wintersteiger, Powerstep, Footbalance Systems, Comfortfit Labs, and Euroleathers.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com