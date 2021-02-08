Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Global Dentures Market Market

The global dentures market accounted for 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

The report “Global Dentures Market, By Type (Full Denture, and Partial Denture), By Application (Repair Broken Teeth, Implanted Teeth, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2019, Carbon and Dentsply inaugurated Lucitone Digital Print Denture material system and workflow. This collaborative effort aims at introducing the first dentures that were crafted by Carbon and digitally produced with the material by Dentsply Sirona.

In February 2020, the inLab software 20.0 was launched by Dentsply Sirona. This software justified the customization of digital dentures which proved to be economically reasonable and laboratory oriented.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, the partial denture segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending application, the repair broken teeth segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, Europe earned the most important dentures market share with revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is often attributed to the increasing prevalence of cavity and therefore the growing presence of the edentulous population. Additionally to the present, an increase within the expenditure on dental procedures and therefore the rising number of dentists also are contributing to the expansion of the regional market.

