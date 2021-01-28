Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Global Bottles and Containers Market

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, Ardagh Group S.A. finalized a multi-million dollar investment in a new Development Machine, allowing brands to unveil new or redesigned products in glass packaging much faster than ever before. It reduces product launch period by 30%.

In August 2018, VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V announced the beginning of its production of the new MSVD coater jumbo coating line at its plant in Wichita Falls, Texas. This equipment is anticipated to allow manufacturers to produce a glass of high energy efficiency above the standard.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bottles and containers market accounted for 356.7 billion units in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on color, end-user vertical, and region.

By color, the global bottles and containers market is segmented into amber, flint, green, and other colors

By end-user vertical, the global market is segmented into beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other end-user verticals

By region, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a significant growth rate compared to other nations. This is mainly attributed due to growth in demand for chemical and pharmaceutical industries. China, India, Japan, and Australia among others are the prominent nations majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific bottles and containers market. In addition, the remarkable evolution in the food and beverage industry of these nations is also producing an opportunity for the bottles and containers market.

The report “ Global Bottles and Containers Market, By Color (Amber, Flint, Green, and Other Colors), By End-user Vertical (Beverages, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Increase in beer consumption worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of the global bottles and containers market. Beer is one of the alcoholic beverages that use glass bottles for packaging. Dark-colored glass bottles are used to packed beer to preserve the contents, which are prone to spoilage when exposed to UV light. Furthermore, increasing demand for bottles and containers from the healthcare industry is another factor boosting the growth of the target market. Growth in the disposable income of individuals is also a major factor fueling the growth of the global market, as consumers tend to demand more aesthetic and effective packaging design. Moreover, colored glass containers also offer protection against light radiations such as UV rays. These protective measures are not only crucial for product quality but are also mandated by the government in a majority of the nations. A case in point is the mandate requiring all oral drugs to maintain light penetration below 10%.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bottles and Containers Market”, By Color (Amber, Flint, Green, and Other Colors), By End-user Vertical (Beverages, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global bottles and containers market includes Vidrala SA, Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Owens-illinois Inc., AGI Glasspack Limited, Ba Vidro SA, Nampak Limited, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., and Amcor Limited.

