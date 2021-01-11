Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Global Bitters Market | Mast-Jagermeister SE, Fernet Branca, Stock Spirits Group PLC, Gruppo Campari, Angostura Ltd., etc.

he report “Global Bitters Market, By Type (Cocktail Bitters, Aperitif Bitters, Digestif Bitters, and Medicinal Bitters), By Application (Restaurant Service and Retail Service), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global bitters market is projected to grow from US$ 10.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 14.8 billion by 2029. Global bitters market is driven by numerous longstanding brands of bitters which are originally developed as patent medicines, but are now sold as digestifs and cocktail flavorings. In addition, bitter is consumed as a digestive serve at the end of the meal among individuals across the globe which leads to boost growth of the globe market. Moreover, bitter consumption improves immunity and is a great option for fitness, which in turn is anticipated to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The global bitters market accounted for US$ 10.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global bitters market is segmented into cocktail bitters, aperitif bitters, digestif bitters, and medicinal bitters. Medicinal bitters type segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast, owing to growing awareness among population about its medicinal benefits.

By application, the global bitters market is categorized into restaurant service and retail service.

By region, North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of bitters in the world and will maintain its position over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show fastest growth for the global market over the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyle among individuals.

The prominent player operating in the global bitters market includes Mast-Jagermeister SE, Fernet Branca, Stock Spirits Group PLC, Gruppo Campari, Angostura Ltd., Underberg AG, Gammel Dansk, Kuemmerling KG, Unicum, Ltd., Scrappy’s Bitters