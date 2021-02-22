Strategic Analysis and Technological Advancements in FMCG Packaging Market

The report “ Global FMCG Packaging Market,” By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal and Glass), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Household and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

On, April 2019 – Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable pouch. It can package a range of food, home, and personal care, and pharmaceutical products, and be recycled in existing polyolefin recycling streams.

On, January 2018 – Amcor Limited pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. And, also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials and driving consistently more recycling of packaging around the world. This commitment was aimed at establishing the company as a leader in recyclable packaging.

Analyst View:

The prominent players in the market are focusing on developing sustainable packaging, which is estimated to boost the growth of the market in the next few years. The rising demand for eco-friendly products and the rising number of application are further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future. However, the strict rules and regulations related to environmental safety are projected to inhibit the growth of the market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the introduction of new products with the help of sustainable products is likely to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. The improving lifestyle of consumers and the increasing disposable income of consumers are some of the major factors that are expected to enhance market growth in the coming years. In addition to this, the key players in the market are likely to emphasize on emerging economies, which is likely to support the growth of the market in the next few years.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global FMCG Packaging Market,” By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal and Glass), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Household and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global FMCG packaging market accounted for US$ 712.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment material type, application, and region.

By material type, the plastics segment hold the largest share of the market and is projected to grow during forecast period of time.

By application, the food and beverages are anticipated with a high CAGR value during forecast period of time.

By region, Asia Pacific FMCG packaging market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of rising population and the introduction of new packaging solutions are projected to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global FMCG packaging market includes Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, CCL Industries Inc., Graham Packaging, Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Aptar Group, DS Smith Plc, and Berry Plastics Corporation.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

