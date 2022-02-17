Stranger Things: Season 5 will be the last (but there could be spinoffs)

Before that, Netflix has to premiere the fourth season, which will be divided into two parts. And there are already release dates.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016.

This Thursday, February 17, Netflix announced some news about Stranger Things, one of the most popular series on the streaming platform. Season five will be the last, but the possibility of spinoffs is on the table.

“We planned the entire arc of ‘Stranger Things’ seven years ago,” the production executives said in a statement. “At the time we predicted that the story could have between four and five seasons. It’s getting too big for the four of us to finish, but as you can see, we’re not moving fast towards the end.”

In addition, the idea was in the air to be able to develop spinoffs, i.e. other series that are set in the world of “Stranger Things”. “There are still so many exciting stories to tell in the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope you’ll stay with us as we discover this story of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, a broken police chief and a wild mother, a small town called Hawkins, and a parallel reality known only as the Upside. finish down.”

Before that, Netflix must premiere the long-awaited fourth season. It will be divided into two parts: the first will arrive on May 27th, the second will be available on July 1st. There will be nine episodes in total. Read the NiT interview with actor Noah Schnapp.

