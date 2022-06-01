Stranger Things Season 4 Broke the Record for Biggest-Ever Premiere Weekend of an English-Language Series

After a three-year break, “Stranger Things” is back and getting a lot of attention from viewers again. The record for the biggest premiere weekend of an English-language show was held by Season 2 of “Bridgerton.” Season 4 volume 1 broke that record.

According to Netflix’s newly released Top 10 list, Season 4 of the hit sci-fi show created by the Duffer Brothers was watched for 287 million hours during the week of May 23–30, making it the most-watched show of the week. This happened after only three days since Part 1 of the season started on Friday with seven episodes.

For the week of May 23-30, all four seasons of “Stranger Things” were back in Netflix’s top five shows. Season 1 of “Stranger Things” came in at No. 3 with 28 million hours watched. It first made it back into the Top 10 last week as fans watched it again in preparation for Season 4. Right behind it, Season 3 came in fourth with 24.2 million hours, and Season 2 came in fifth with 22.2 million hours.

During its first weekend, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” was watched for 193 million hours. This happened during the week of March 21–27. The number of people who watched in those three days broke a record for the streaming service. Season 2 of “Bridgerton” became the most-watched English-language TV show on Netflix in its first weekend ever. Now, “Stranger Things 4” has that title. It beat “Bridgerton’s” record by almost 50%.

Netflix said in October 2019 that “Stranger Things 3” was the most-watched season of the show so far, with 64 million member households watching it in the first month after it came out. Netflix says that more than 40 million people watched the third season of “Stranger Things” in its first four days.

You can’t really compare how well “Stranger Things 3” and “Stranger Things 4” did when they first came out because “Stranger Things 3” came out when Netflix still counted a “view” as seeing at least 70 percent of an episode. Later, the streamer decided that a view was seeing at least two minutes of a show or movie. Now, Netflix figures out how many people watch by how many hours they watch. This is how its weekly Top 10 list is made.

The first season of “Stranger Things,” which came out in 2016, was an instant hit for Netflix. It was the first time that young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin worked with veterans like Winona Ryder and David Harbour. Even after three years without new episodes, people are still talking about them.

Netflix’s announcement that Season 4 will run at odd times recently made the news. The shortest episode is 63 minutes long, while Episode 7 is as long as a movie at 98 minutes. This helps the show’s ranking on the charts, and the Season 4 finale, which hasn’t come out yet, will be nearly two and a half hours long.

Part 2 of Season 4 of “Stranger Things” will come out on Netflix on July 1. It will have two episodes. The show’s fifth and final season has already been picked up.

