Stranger Things is returning in 2022 and there is more footage from the new season

Netflix has released another teaser of the series. There are 30 seconds in which you can see Eleven and Co.

The new season does not yet have an arrival date.

We haven’t had any news from Stranger Things since May. At that time, a teaser appeared with a little over a minute and a lot of mystery. This Friday, August 6th, more pictures were released and confirmed that the new episodes will not be seen until 2022.

It’s just 30 seconds with Eleven and the rest of the group, some tension and monsters. For now, the season four premiere month has yet to be announced, but this year it won’t be as some fans would still expect.

Another teaser is expected to be released before this season’s official trailers. “Stranger Things” originally debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of the most successful productions on the streaming platform.

This week was also in the news of a fire that broke out on the show’s set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. There were no injuries to be registered. Recordings are slated to end this August, but it is unknown if this incident will delay the release of new episodes for some time.