Strain Gauges is Anticipated to Show Growth By 2027
Strain GaugesStrain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.
The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016.
Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.
Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.
The Strain Gauges Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Strain Gauges was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Strain Gauges Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Strain Gauges market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Strain Gauges generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA, LCT, Omega, TML, BCM, Piezo-Metrics, Hualanhai,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Stress Analysis Type, Transducer Type, Other (for Special Applications),
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Electronics and Measurement, Construction, Industrial, Other,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Strain Gauges, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Strain Gauges market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Strain Gauges from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Strain Gauges market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Strain Gauges Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Strain Gauges Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Stress Analysis Type
1.2.3 Transducer Type
1.2.4 Other (for Special Applications)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Strain Gauges Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electronics and Measurement
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Strain Gauges Production
2.1 Global Strain Gauges Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Strain Gauges Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Strain Gauges Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Strain Gauges Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Strain Gauges Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Strain Gauges Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Strain Gauges Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Strain Gauges Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Strain Gauges Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Strain Gauges Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Strain Gauges Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Strain Gauges Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Strain Gauges Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Strain Gauges Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Strain Gauges Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Strain Gauges Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Strain Gauges Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Strain Gauges Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Strain Gauges Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Strain Gauges Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Strain Gauges Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Strain Gauges Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Strain Gauges Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Strain Gauges Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Strain Gauges Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Strain Gauges Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Strain Gauges Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Strain Gauges Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Strain Gauges Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Strain Gauges Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Strain Gauges Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Strain Gauges Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Strain Gauges Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Strain Gauges Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Strain Gauges Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Strain Gauges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Strain Gauges Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Strain Gauges Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Strain Gauges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Strain Gauges Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Strain Gauges Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Strain Gauges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Strain Gauges Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Strain Gauges Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Strain Gauges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Strain Gauges Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Strain Gauges Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Strain Gauges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Strain Gauges Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Strain Gauges Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Strain Gauges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Strain Gauges Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Strain Gauges Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Strain Gauges Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Strain Gauges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Strain Gauges Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Strain Gauges Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Strain Gauges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Strain Gauges Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Strain Gauges Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Strain Gauges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Strain Gauges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 VPG
12.1.1 VPG Corporation Information
12.1.2 VPG Overview
12.1.3 VPG Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 VPG Strain Gauges Product Description
12.1.5 VPG Related Developments
12.2 HBM
12.2.1 HBM Corporation Information
12.2.2 HBM Overview
12.2.3 HBM Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 HBM Strain Gauges Product Description
12.2.5 HBM Related Developments
12.3 Zemic
12.3.1 Zemic Corporation Information
12.3.2 Zemic Overview
12.3.3 Zemic Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Zemic Strain Gauges Product Description
12.3.5 Zemic Related Developments
12.4 Yiling
12.4.1 Yiling Corporation Information
12.4.2 Yiling Overview
12.4.3 Yiling Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Yiling Strain Gauges Product Description
12.4.5 Yiling Related Developments
12.5 HYCSYQ
12.5.1 HYCSYQ Corporation Information
12.5.2 HYCSYQ Overview
12.5.3 HYCSYQ Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 HYCSYQ Strain Gauges Product Description
12.5.5 HYCSYQ Related Developments
12.6 NMB
12.6.1 NMB Corporation Information
12.6.2 NMB Overview
12.6.3 NMB Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 NMB Strain Gauges Product Description
12.6.5 NMB Related Developments
12.7 KYOWA
12.7.1 KYOWA Corporation Information
12.7.2 KYOWA Overview
12.7.3 KYOWA Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 KYOWA Strain Gauges Product Description
12.7.5 KYOWA Related Developments
12.8 LCT
12.8.1 LCT Corporation Information
12.8.2 LCT Overview
12.8.3 LCT Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 LCT Strain Gauges Product Description
12.8.5 LCT Related Developments
12.9 Omega
12.9.1 Omega Corporation Information
12.9.2 Omega Overview
12.9.3 Omega Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Omega Strain Gauges Product Description
12.9.5 Omega Related Developments
12.10 TML
12.10.1 TML Corporation Information
12.10.2 TML Overview
12.10.3 TML Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TML Strain Gauges Product Description
12.10.5 TML Related Developments
12.11 BCM
12.11.1 BCM Corporation Information
12.11.2 BCM Overview
12.11.3 BCM Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 BCM Strain Gauges Product Description
12.11.5 BCM Related Developments
12.12 Piezo-Metrics
12.12.1 Piezo-Metrics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Piezo-Metrics Overview
12.12.3 Piezo-Metrics Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Piezo-Metrics Strain Gauges Product Description
12.12.5 Piezo-Metrics Related Developments
12.13 Hualanhai
12.13.1 Hualanhai Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hualanhai Overview
12.13.3 Hualanhai Strain Gauges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hualanhai Strain Gauges Product Description
12.13.5 Hualanhai Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Strain Gauges Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Strain Gauges Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Strain Gauges Production Mode & Process
13.4 Strain Gauges Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Strain Gauges Sales Channels
13.4.2 Strain Gauges Distributors
13.5 Strain Gauges Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Strain Gauges Industry Trends
14.2 Strain Gauges Market Drivers
14.3 Strain Gauges Market Challenges
14.4 Strain Gauges Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Strain Gauges Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
