Storage Replication Software Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Storage Replication Software is designed to maintain business continuity by delivering simple, fast, and economical application data protection, transparent failover, and disaster recovery solutions. Storage replication software allows stored or archived data to be duplicated in real time over a storage area network (SAN). Storage Replication includes Virtual Copy, Remote Copy, Peer Persistence, and Cluster Extension software. Storage replication software helps in creating extra storage points which play a crucial role if the central storage backup system fails. By using storage replication software, additional storage points are created, allowing instant access to the duplicated data which reduces the downtime and its associated costs, and freely moves data across data centres without impacting business applications. Virtual Copy created using storage replication software allows affordable optimization of both recovery points and recovery time objectives. If the storage replication process is properly implemented, it helps to streamline disaster recovery procedures by creating duplicate copies of all backed-up files on a regular basis. Storage replication software can also speed up and simplify recovery from a natural or human-caused disaster. The intelligence and automation of the software suite’s offerings reduce complexity, human resource requirements, and potential errors at critical moments.

Storage replication software market: Drivers and challenges

In the recent times every organization is generating high volumes of data which plays a crucial role in the development of that organization. Organizations gain some useful insights using the data. Storage replication software helps the organization in streamlining the process that organizations adopt to improve the performance of their data storage resources. Storage replication software adds value to the business by replicating the storage which helps the customers to access the required data when one data centre is not available due to technical issues. Organizations investing a major portion of their budget in ICT, is also driving the storage replication software market.

Bandwidth issues delay or even postpones the process of storage replication which is a common challenge faced by the organizations. Cost associated with the deployment of the software is also hindering the growth of the market. Lack of experience among the end user is also hindering the growth of the storage replication software market.

Storage replication software Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Storage Replication Software Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Storage Replication Software Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Storage Replication Software Market in APEJ, and Japan are expected to showcase maximum potential in the forecast period. Storage Replication Software Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Storage replication software market: Segmentation

By Replication type

Array-based replication

Host-based replication

Network and appliance-based replication

By deployment type

On-Premise

Cloud

By service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Industry

Telecom and IT

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Storage replication software market: Key vendors

Key vendors for Storage Replication Software market NetApp Inc, Dell-EMC, IBM, Hitachi Data Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Zerto Ltd. Microsoft Corporation, CommVault Systems, Inc. CA Technologies

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Storage Replication Software market Segments

Storage Replication Software market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Storage Replication Software market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Storage Replication Software market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Storage Replication Software market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

