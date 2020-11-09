STOP! Here’s an offer not to be missed on this soundbar with the Dolby Atmos Samsung HW-Q900T wireless subwoofer

The Samsung HW-Q900T soundbar is a top of the range model thanks to specifications that should appeal to the most demanding of users. The latter benefit from a discount of 400 euros on the starting price.

Samsung HW-Q900T: wireless housing, bluetooth and wifi!

The Samsung HW-Q900T is a soundbar that will vastly improve your audiovisual experience when you pair it with a great TV like the Philips The One that we brought you for sale last week.

This is equipped with a three-dimensional sound diffusion technology. This is made possible by loudspeakers that are installed vertically and sideways in the bar. You will really feel like you are in the heart of it all, especially with the Dolby Atmos and its powerful wireless subwoofer that you can install wherever you want. You should also know that the Q-Symphony feature is built in to synchronize the sound with that of the TV.

In terms of connectivity, it has the Tap SounD feature that allows you to play your playlist over bluetooth and is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa assistant and of course Samsung’s Bixby.

The Samsung HW-Q900T soundbar costs 799 euros, but receives a refund of 200 euros via this ODR, but was initially displayed at 999 euros, which ultimately saves 400 euros.

