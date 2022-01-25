Stop everything: we already know the first details of Bruno Nogueira’s new program

Stop everything: we already know the first details of Bruno Nogueira’s new program

Stop everything: we already know the first details of Bruno Nogueira’s new program

It’s called “Taboo” and will be debuting on SIC soon. It is an international format adapted by the comedian.

The long-awaited new program by Bruno Nogueira for SIC is called “Tabu” and will soon premiere, the television channel announced this Tuesday, January 25th. It is an international format adapted by the comedian.

“For each show, a group of people who have or live in a condition considered sensitive, vulnerable, or allegedly prohibited to laughter, such as a physical disability, racism, obesity, or mental illness,” the statement reads Description published by SIC.

“Bruno Nogueira will live with each group for a week, listening to their stories, understanding how they integrate, how they are viewed and the obstacles they face. Then you make them and their stories the protagonists of a limitless stand-up show. An inspiring show that combines emotion and comedy, proving that humor is for everyone.”

SIC adds: “Browsing with freedom the boundaries of what is traditionally forbidden to the practice of humor, Bruno Nogueira will explore the idea that the most sensitive subjects can be tackled without fear or humility, in an exercise that promises to be liberating for participants, spectators and for the comedian himself”.

Bruno Nogueira’s last show for SIC was “Principio, Meio e Fim” which premiered in early 2021.