Stop everything: we already know the first details of Bruno Nogueira’s new program

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 25, 2022
1

Stop everything: we already know the first details of Bruno Nogueira’s new program

It’s called “Taboo” and will be debuting on SIC soon. It is an international format adapted by the comedian.

The long-awaited new program by Bruno Nogueira for SIC is called “Tabu” and will soon premiere, the television channel announced this Tuesday, January 25th. It is an international format adapted by the comedian.

“For each show, a group of people who have or live in a condition considered sensitive, vulnerable, or allegedly prohibited to laughter, such as a physical disability, racism, obesity, or mental illness,” the statement reads Description published by SIC.

“Bruno Nogueira will live with each group for a week, listening to their stories, understanding how they integrate, how they are viewed and the obstacles they face. Then you make them and their stories the protagonists of a limitless stand-up show. An inspiring show that combines emotion and comedy, proving that humor is for everyone.”

SIC adds: “Browsing with freedom the boundaries of what is traditionally forbidden to the practice of humor, Bruno Nogueira will explore the idea that the most sensitive subjects can be tackled without fear or humility, in an exercise that promises to be liberating for participants, spectators and for the comedian himself”.

Bruno Nogueira’s last show for SIC was “Principio, Meio e Fim” which premiered in early 2021.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 25, 2022
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Her anatomy went completely wrong 15 times

Her anatomy went completely wrong 15 times

March 2, 2021

David Hasselhoff will do a new series

March 22, 2021
Photo of No more: Gaia receives free contemporary circus shows by the sea

No more: Gaia receives free contemporary circus shows by the sea

September 6, 2021
Photo of The first single from The Smile, the new band with members of Radiohead, is here

The first single from The Smile, the new band with members of Radiohead, is here

January 6, 2022
Back to top button