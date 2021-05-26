Stop breathing and get up: are the Buraka Som Sistema back?

The Portuguese band released a video this Wednesday May 26th with a mysterious date for July.

The group took a break in 2016.

Five years after the last Buraka Som Sistema show, one of the most international Portuguese bands returned to a big party in the gardens of Torre de Belém in Lisbon to show signs of life.

This Wednesday May 26, the group of Branko, Blaya, Kalaf, El Conductor and Riot 2016 shared a video on social media with statements from fans – as an indefinite pause was expected. It is accompanied by a mysterious date that only promises news: July 2, 2021.

“Buraka 4 Ever” is the term the group and music agency Arruada use to inform that the band is not giving any further details at this time. Buraka Som Sistema debuted in 2006 with the EP “From Buraka To The World” and later released acclaimed albums such as “Black Diamond”, “Komba” and “Buraka”.