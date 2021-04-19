Stone Paper Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stone Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Stone paper is a highly durable, strong and eco-friendly paper-like material made by using a blend of calcium carbonate and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It is also known as paper from waste marble, rich mineral paper and rock paper. Over the years, stone paper has gained prominence among the consumers since it offers a number of advantages over conventional paper. It is acid-free with a neutral pH; resistant to water, grease, and insect; and collects no static charge. Additionally, it is non-toxic, food safe, fire-resistant, recyclable, waterproof and FDA compliant. Owing to these properties, stone paper is increasingly being used for various purposes including stationery, packaging, adhesives, wrappers, bags, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-paper-market/requestsample

Global Stone Paper Market Trends:

The rising e-commerce and organised retail sectors have broadened the growth prospects of the packaging industry. Since stone paper helps in enhancing the aesthetic properties of the packaged product along with providing an environment-friendly and economical solution, this has fuelled its demand for packaging applications. Moreover, the growing concerns among the consumers regarding pollution caused by plastic packaging and the negative impact of pulp paper have stimulated the sales of stone paper, particularly in the developed regions. Further, the continuous advancements and increasing investments in manufacturing technologies are boosting the market growth. However, the easy availability of substitutes remains the key challenge hampering the global stone paper market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global stone paper market to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Stone Paper Market Summary:

Based on application, paper packaging represents the largest segment due to the growing concerns regarding the usage of plastics as well as the recyclable and eco-friendly nature of the product. Paper packaging is followed by labelling paper, self-adhesive paper and others.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Due to the advancements in technology and support from various organisations, the demand for stone paper is accelerating. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Stone Paper Company Ltd., Kapstone Paper, Gaia-Concept BV, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Sòluz Stone Paper S.A., Packaging Corporation and Parax Paper.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-paper-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Other Reports by IMARC group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/voice-and-speech-recognition-market-overview-size-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-02-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tartaric-acid-market-size-competitive-landscape-business-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-02-22

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hormone-replacement-therapy-market-growth-rate-demand-opportunities-forecast-2021-2026-2021-02-22

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/wellhead-equipment-market-size-trends-emerging-growth-factors-and-forecast-2021-02-22

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/shunt-reactor-market-by-top-players-latest-trends-demand-analysis-and-forecast-2021-02-22

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airsoft-guns-market-research-report-global-market-review-and-outlook-2021-2026–imarcgroupcom-2021-03-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sailing-jackets-market-top-companies-investment-trend-growth-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market-report-2021-2026-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-opportunities-2021-03-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/stone-paper-market-trends-growth-rate-demand-opportunities-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wireless-sensors-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-analysis-research-report-imarc-group-2021-03-16

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal