Stone Ocean Part 3 release date on Netflix confirmed

Key visible for the upcoming anime JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean Half 3. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime

Netflix Anime has introduced that the JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 launch date for Episodes 25 by means of 38 will premiere on December 1, 2022!

Record because the “remaining episodes”, JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean Half 3 is confirmed to wrap up the story for the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean journey, fantasy, supernatural manga.

A brand new key visible, that includes Jolyne Cujoh and her allies was additionally launched. The Netflix poster options Jolyne’s admirer Narciso Anasui, ally Climate Report, greatest buddy Eremes Costello, father Jotaro Kujo, and her enemy Enrico Pucci. The brand new artwork will be seen right here:

Key visible for the upcoming anime JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean Half III. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime

For these Jolyne Cujoh X Narciso Anasui shippers, Stone Ocean Half 2 left us questioning if Narciso Anasui would survive his grave accidents however apparently it has been confirmed he will probably be making an look in JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean Half 3.

Fan artwork that includes Jolyne Cujoh and Narciso Anasui. Pic credit score: @pinterest.com/valeryilina

What’s the plot of JoJo Stone Ocean?

The story is about within the 12 months 2011, in Florida. The story begins when a younger girl named Jolyne Cujoh, who occurs to be the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is wrongfully accused of against the law she didn’t commit and finally ends up getting despatched to a maximum-security jail.

Jolyne is in despair when she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious energy to awaken inside her – the facility of a stand. Jolyne finally ends up getting swept up right into a century-spanning rivalry between the Joestar household and its biggest nemesis – the vampire Dio. Dio could be lifeless however his buddy, the ideologue Enrico Pucci, plans to enact Dio’s final needs.

Who’re the principle Japanese forged members?

Stone Ocean foremost Japanese forged members embrace:

Ai Fairouz – Jolyne Cujoh

Daisuke Ono – Jotaro Kujo

Mutsumi Tamura – Ermes Costello

Mariya Ise – Foo Fighter aka FF

Atsumi Tanezaki – Emporio Alnino

Yuichiro Umehara – Climate Report

Daisuke Namikawa – Narciso Anasui

Tomokazu Seki – Enrico Pucci

Who’re the principle English forged members?

Stone Ocean foremost English forged members embrace:

Kira Buckland – Jolyne

Tiana Camacho – Ermes Costello

Brittany Lauda – F.F.

Kane J. Murry – Sports activities Most

Heather Gonzalez – Gloria Costello

Patrick Seitz – Dio

Luis Bermudez – Sonny Likir

Amber Lee Connors – Gwess

Yong Yea – Father Pucchi

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

Stone Ocean manufacturing staff members embrace:

Producer – David Manufacturing

Chief Director – Kenichi Suzuki (Elements 1-3)

Collection Director – Toshiyuki Kato (JoJo’s Weird Journey: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan)

Scriptwriter – Yasuko Kobayashi

Character Designer – Masanori Shino (Black Lagoon, Gungrave, No Weapons Life)

Stand Designer – Shun’ichi Ishimoto (JoJo’s Weird Journey: Golden Wind chief animation director)

Sound Director – Yoshikazu Iwanami

Music composer – Yugo Kanno

Are you trying ahead to the conclusion of JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean? Do you suppose Enrico Pucci will reach resurrecting Dio? Will Jolyne and her allies handle to defeat Enrico and save her father? Tell us within the remark part beneath!