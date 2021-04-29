Stone Flooring Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Stone Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global stone flooring market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Stone flooring refers to a kind of flooring that is made by using natural solid rocks. The rocks are cut into blocks and further processed to get the desired shape and polish. Some of the commonly used stones for flooring applications include slate, marble, limestone, and granite. These stones are primarily utilized in floor assemblies for offering improved sheer resistance, high strength, enhanced rigidity, etc. As a result, stone flooring is widely adopted to construct and renovate various residential,

commercial, and industrial complexes.

Significant growth in the construction sector, along with the increasing demand for aesthetically appealing flooring, is propelling the global market. Furthermore, the elevating levels of urbanization and improving consumer living standards have increased the per capita expenditures on high-quality and premium stones, such as marble and ceramic. Additionally, the growing construction of numerous commercial buildings, including hotels, theaters, corporate offices, retail centers, etc., is also augmenting the market for store flooring. Besides this, the emergence of innovative product variants with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, stain and fire-resistance, and anti-slippage properties will continue to drive the market for stone flooring in the coming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-flooring-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Stone Flooring Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-flooring-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Raw Material, Flooring Type, Colour, Finished Product, Application and Region.

Market Segmentation by Raw Material:

Granite

Marble

Limestone

Sandstone

Slate

Others

Market Segmentation by Flooring Type:

Natural

Artificial

Market Segmentation by Colour:

White and Black

Beige and Grey

Green

Others

Market Segmentation by Finished Product:

Tiles

Slabs

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800