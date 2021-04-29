Stone Flooring Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Stone Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global stone flooring market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Stone flooring refers to a kind of flooring that is made by using natural solid rocks. The rocks are cut into blocks and further processed to get the desired shape and polish. Some of the commonly used stones for flooring applications include slate, marble, limestone, and granite. These stones are primarily utilized in floor assemblies for offering improved sheer resistance, high strength, enhanced rigidity, etc. As a result, stone flooring is widely adopted to construct and renovate various residential,
commercial, and industrial complexes.
Significant growth in the construction sector, along with the increasing demand for aesthetically appealing flooring, is propelling the global market. Furthermore, the elevating levels of urbanization and improving consumer living standards have increased the per capita expenditures on high-quality and premium stones, such as marble and ceramic. Additionally, the growing construction of numerous commercial buildings, including hotels, theaters, corporate offices, retail centers, etc., is also augmenting the market for store flooring. Besides this, the emergence of innovative product variants with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, stain and fire-resistance, and anti-slippage properties will continue to drive the market for stone flooring in the coming years.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-flooring-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Stone Flooring Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stone-flooring-market
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Raw Material, Flooring Type, Colour, Finished Product, Application and Region.
Market Segmentation by Raw Material:
Granite
Marble
Limestone
Sandstone
Slate
Others
Market Segmentation by Flooring Type:
Natural
Artificial
Market Segmentation by Colour:
White and Black
Beige and Grey
Green
Others
Market Segmentation by Finished Product:
Tiles
Slabs
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
Market Segmentation by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800