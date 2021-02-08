Still Wine Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2027

Still Wine Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Still Wine market.

Still wine is the wine left to release its CO2 content after the fermentation process to reduce effervescence. The most extensively used raw material for manufacturing still wine is the grapes. Several methods such as sorting of raw material, crushing, maceration, pressing, fermentation, maturation, bottling, and bottle aging are involved for manufacturing still wine. The different types of still wines are White Wine, Red Wine, and Rose Wine.

The key factors such as growing consumption of still wine and the rising popularity of alcoholic drinks such as wine among the millennial populace are expected to drive the still wine market growth. Moreover, rising investments by the key market players and premium products offered at lower costs by the players to expand their consumer base in the global still wine industry are bolstering the global still wine market’s growth. However, the implementation of numerous government laws & regulations regarding exported and imported wines’ production and certification is expected to hamper the still wine market growth during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Still Wine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Still Wine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Still Wine market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accolade Wines

Constellation Brands, Inc.

The Wine Group

Concha y Toro

E.&J. Gallo Winery

Treasury Wine Estates

Pernod Ricard

Trinchero Family Estates

Casella Family Brands

Maison Castel

The “Global Still Wine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Still Wine market with detailed market segmentation by distribution channel and geography. The global Still Wine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Still Wine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global still wine market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the still wine market is classified into White Wine, Red Wine, and Rose Wine. By distribution channel, the still wine market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Still Wine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Still Wine Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global still wine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The still wine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

