Stiko speaks out in favor of corona vaccination for everyone aged 12 and older | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is in favor of corona vaccinations for all children and young people from the age of twelve.

After careful evaluation of new scientific observations and data, the review concluded that “according to the current state of knowledge, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of very rare vaccine side effects,” the panel announced Monday and referred to a draft resolution. The official recommendation text is not yet available, changes are possible.