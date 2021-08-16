Stiko speaks out in favor of corona vaccination for everyone aged 12 and older | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 16, 2021
0

Berlin (dpa) – The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is in favor of corona vaccinations for all children and young people from the age of twelve.

After careful evaluation of new scientific observations and data, the review concluded that “according to the current state of knowledge, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of very rare vaccine side effects,” the panel announced Monday and referred to a draft resolution. The official recommendation text is not yet available, changes are possible.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 16, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Here comes a biographical film about Bee Gees

March 11, 2021
Photo of Stuttgart: CDU candidate shortly for victory in OB election | Free press

Stuttgart: CDU candidate shortly for victory in OB election | Free press

November 29, 2020
Photo of Biontech wants to apply for vaccination approval for children 12 years and older | Free press

Biontech wants to apply for vaccination approval for children 12 years and older | Free press

April 29, 2021
Photo of International Forces Begin Withdrawal From Afghanistan | Free press

International Forces Begin Withdrawal From Afghanistan | Free press

May 1, 2021
Back to top button