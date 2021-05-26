Stiko member: Probably no vaccination advice for children for now | Free press

An expert from the Standing Vaccination Commission speaks of an “unclear risk” to children and adolescents from corona vaccination. What does this mean for the purpose of herd immunity?

Berlin (dpa) – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) does not currently expect the committee to provide general vaccination advice for all older children and adolescents.

Commissioner Rüdiger von Kries said about the “RBB-Spezial” program that little is currently known about the side effects of corona vaccinations in children. “If the risk is unclear, I cannot foresee at this time that there will be a vaccination recommendation for a general vaccination.”

Federal and state health ministers aim to offer children and adolescents from the age of 12 a vaccination offer by the end of August – also Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers want to discuss implementation on Thursday.

Expert: Herd immunity is not a target of childhood vaccinations

The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer has applied for approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from the age of twelve. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) reserves its own disclosures for possible vaccination advice.

The goal of herd immunity is still there, explained Kries, one of the 18 Stiko members and professor of child epidemiology in Munich. But herd immunity should not be the primary goal of childhood vaccinations: “Child vaccinations are made so that the children benefit, so that the children are spared serious illness without taking any risk.”

Herd immunity can be achieved much better if you take care of the 40 million who have not yet been vaccinated. They would also benefit much more from the vaccinations than the children.

Berlin-Reinickendorfer medical officer, Patrick Larscheid, told the RBB: “If you can add two and two, you expect no general vaccination advice from the Stiko for this age group.”

This would destroy the current plans for massive vaccinations. Probably there will probably be an indication vaccination in which only seriously ill children are vaccinated, depending on the individual risk.

