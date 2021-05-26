Stick Packaging Machine Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Stick packaging machine is majorly used by the food and beverage, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, and chemical industries in volume production. Stick packaging machine is used for packing all kinds of fine powders, products and granules etc. Moreover, coffee granules, coffee powders, healthcare products, tea powder, solid granules, energy drinks, sugar, electuary, and other powders etc.

Stick packaging machine market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to rising demand for on-the-go packaging, increasing production capacity, & rising demand for a customized machine for a specific application. With the growing demand of on-the-go meals, and ready to eat foods, the market is expected to grow. Stick packaging aids in minimizing the product display space and cost. Moreover, stick packaging machine delivers high value to customers, by enabling them to minimize investment, and expand capabilities, with little risk related to flexible packaging solutions.

Market Overview:

Stick Packaging machine can suit different sizes and requirement in the stick pack format and pack end format, specialized tear & round corner. Stick Packaging machine can be equipped with different filling systems to allow for many types of raw materials. The action of the Stick Packaging machine is managed by the computerized operator. All the Stick Packaging machine parameters are set through this operator. Stick Packaging machine is manufactured from a combination of materials that are suited to the operation outline i.e. stainless steel, aluminum and engineering plastics.

Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for RTE (ready to eat) foods, and processed food due to hectic schedules, and changing lifestyle of consumers, has further surged the need for on-the-go packaging with convenience features such as portability, opening, and easy dispersal. Therefore, various prominent companies are offering products in stick packaging to minimize their overall production and distribution cost which indicates that the portable, convenient stick packaging is gaining popularity in the market.

Moreover, to provide the growing demand for packaged food, companies are developing innovative packaging solutions that help in maintaining freshness, enhance product safety, and shelf life of the products. These are some of the factors which are fueling the growth of stick packaging machine market during the forecast period.

However, rising environmental concern, food contamination, rising packaging standards are restraints for the stick packaging market which may affect growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment:

On the basis of usage, Stick packing machine is used for liquid paste, Stick pack Machine for non-free flowing products (coffee, milk powder, others), Stick pack Machine for free flowing products (sugar, salt, others)

On the basis of application, the stick packaging machine market is segmented into the Cosmetics, Apparel, Chemicals, Beverages, Foods and Others.

Based on the end user, the stick packaging machine market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Home Care, Nutraceuticals, and Others. F&B (food & beverages) segment is anticipated to lead in the global stick packaging machine market over the expected period attributed to increasing demand for portable food products,

On the basis of geographical regions, the Stick packaging machine market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the stick packaging machine market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to progressive technology and high consumption of packed food, moreover, the presence of key players in these regions. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth owing to a surge in the demand for retail ready packaging and growing demand for ready-to-eat food.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players dealing in Stick packaging machine market are Tianjin Hondon Packaging & Food Machinery Factory, PPM Powder & Packaging Machine, Turpack Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti, Reform Ambalaj Makinalar? San.ve.Tic., Al abd Corporation, Beta packaging machinery co., ltd., Sainty International Group, Dongguan Yilugao Packing Machinery Co., Ltd., Viking Masek Global Packaging, OMAG Srl, T.H.E.M. Stick packaging machinery, ec Packtech.

