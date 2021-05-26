Stevia Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing preferences among consumers for plant-based sugar substitutes are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics of stevia are expected to increase its adoption. Moreover, the wide popularity of clean-labeling has also boosted up the sales of stevia.

Growing government initiatives to promote the adoption of stevia-based sugar substitutes and reduce sugar intake is expected to increase the demand for stevia. The governments in US and Europe are also providing support to the cultivation of stevia by generating favorable regulations, which is most likely to propel the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.

The Beverages held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 due to the growing demand for low-calorie beverages among health-conscious people.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income. Besides, the increasing investments by the beverage manufacturing companies to produce beverages with lower sugar content and low-calorific value are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Product Form, Application, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Leaf Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Food Products Dietary Supplements Others



Regional Analysis:

The global market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global market.

