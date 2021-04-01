Stevia Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverage and food products and the rising demand for stevia-based sugar substitute products from the beverage and food industry are driving the demand of the market.

The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing preferences among consumers for plant-based sugar substitutes are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics of stevia are expected to increase its adoption. Moreover, the wide popularity of clean-labeling has also boosted up the sales of stevia.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/187

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income. Besides, the increasing investments by the beverage manufacturing companies to produce beverages with lower sugar content and low-calorific value are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Product Form, Application, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Leaf Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Food Products Dietary Supplements Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Stevia market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Stevia industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Stevia market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/187

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Stevia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Stevia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.2. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Growing consumer demand for natural sugar substitutes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in prices of stevia leaf

4.2.3.2. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the stevia based sugar substitutes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Stevia Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Leaf

5.1.2. Liquid

5.1.3. Powder

Chapter 6. Stevia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Beverages

6.1.2. Bakery & Confectionary

6.1.3. Dairy Food Products

6.1.4. Dietary Supplements

6.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Stevia market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.