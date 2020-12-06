Steven Spielberg is threatened with death, justice takes the case very seriously!

Legendary director Steven Spielberg has been the subject of death threats. The judiciary, taking the matter very seriously, took action. We tell you everything.

Spielberg fears for his life

Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the most popular American directors in the world of cinema. Undisputed master of American entertainment, be it with the films he has made (Les Dents de la Mer, ET L’Extra-Terrestre, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Ready Player One) or the feature films he has produced. Products (The Gremlins, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Who Wants Roger Rabbit Skin?, The Little Dinosaur) Spielberg can count on a real community of fans.

However, the great popularity of the director of Schindler’s List has its drawbacks. Steven Spielberg is very exposed and sometimes a victim of harassment. The filmmaker has even been the subject of death threats lately. The case is reported by the TMZ media: Behind these threats is a woman named Sarah Char, who would accuse Steven Spielberg of theft of individual property.

Sarah Char sent private messages to the director on Twitter, according to a source familiar with the matter, including one that essentially said:

Personally, if I have to kill people to steal my intellectual property, I will. Dove?

After the judiciary found out that the young woman had bought a gun to carry out her threats, they took action: Sarah Char was arrested, and Steven Spielberg, very concerned for his family’s safety, won his case in his request for a move .

Steven Spielberg has just shot a remake of West Side Story, slated for 2021. He is also working on Indiana Jones 5, which will be directed by James Mangold, the director of the film Logan. The American filmmaker is also preparing a sequel to the miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific for AppleTV + titled Masters of the Air and a series adaptation for HBO of a masterpiece by Akira Kurosawa, including action will take place in feudal Japan.