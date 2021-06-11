Sterols Market Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast Analysis Report | Allied Market Research

The global sterols market is experiencing significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. Sterols are natural compounds that are found in cell membranes of cereals, vegetables, and nuts. For commercial purposes, sterols are obtained from vegetable oils such as soybean oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, and rapeseed oil. Sterols are primarily are used in manufacturing dietary supplements and foods in the form of oil, powder, and soft-gelatin capsules. Sterols help in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and help to absorb body cholesterol, which have increased the demand for sterols in the health food segment. In addition, sterols are used by the dairy industry for processing of low-cholesterol products such as cheese, margarine, butter, yogurt, condensed milk, cream, and ice-creams.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Type, Application, Source, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered ADM, Cargill Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fairchem Specialty Limited, DuPont, Arboris LLC, Gustav Parmentier GmbH, HyPhyto Inc., Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., BASF SE, Raisio Plc., ConnOils LLC, Vitae Caps, and Advanced Organic Materials, S.A.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the mindset of consumers due to awareness about immunization and the consumer’s demand toward healthy products to increase the immunity.

Moreover, manufacturers are facing problems in procuring plant-based raw materials as the transport facilities are not available.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in use of sterols by dietary supplement manufacturers, diary industry, bakeries, and confectionary has fueled up the demand for sterols in the global market. Moreover, health benefits of sterols such as they reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases & maintain the cholesterol level contribute toward the growth of the market, globally. In addition, they are used in the manufacturing of medicines by pharma companies and are used in the food industry for baking biscuits, cookies, and cakes, thus driving the global sterols market growth. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes from bio-refineries and vegetable extraction is the major restraining factor of the sterol market. Contrarily, investment in the development of a new process for obtaining sterols is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.

Surge in usage in the beauty & personal care industry

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications, as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have developed new and advanced uses of sterols in the beauty & personal care industry. Sterols are used as surfactants and emulsifying agents in cosmetic formulations. Moreover, they are used as appearance & consistency modifiers, viscosity control agents, pigment dispersion events, and cleansing & solubilizing agents in cosmetics. Soy sterols are used in foundations, mascara, eyeliner, shampoos, aftershave, and other personal care items.

Regional insights

North America garners the highest market share in terms of revenue, followed by the European countries, and the market here is anticipated to grow rapidly, as the food & beverage industry in these regions demand sterols for processing of food items. Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China will grow significantly in the coming years due to higher production level for huge population base of emerging economies and higher demand for processed food items and health supplements by consumers.

Key segments covered

Segment Subsegment Type Beta-sitosterol

Campesterol

Stigmasterol

Others Application Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Feed Source Vegetable Oil

Pine Trees (Tall Oil Pitch)

