Sternal Closure Systems Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market with figures as recent as 2021 and forecasts up to 2027 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Report is a compilation of the several factors driving and restraining this market along with a thorough run-down of the sales volume of each product within carefully categorized sub-segments of the market.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market is expected to account to USD 3020.02 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 5.63% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused by the growing volume of surgical procedures carried out amid increase in the prevalence of individuals suffering from the applicable disorders for these medical systems.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market By Product (Closure Devices, Bone Cement), Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy), Fixation Techniques (Wiring Fixation Techniques, Plate-Screw Systems, Interlocking Systems, Cementing, Vacuum Assisted Closure), Material (Stainless Steel, PEEK, Titanium, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Specialized Surgical Centres), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the report are Zimmer Biomet, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Acute Innovations LLC, IDEAR S.R.L, A&E Medical Corporation, Praesidia, Kinamed Incorporated, JACE Medical, LLC, Dispomedica, ABYRX, INC., JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Péters Surgical among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sternal Closure Systems Market Development in 2019

In January 2019, A&E Medical Corporation announced the launch of Thorecon Rigid Fixation System used in the fixation and stabilization of fractures and sternal closure while performing surgical procedure. With this launch the company will increase their product portfolio while provides various medical procedure for the ease of patient.

Scope of the Sternal Closure Systems Market

Sternal closure systems market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the sternal closure systems market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into closure devices and bone cement. Based on procedure, the market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy. Based on fixation techniques, the market is segmented into wiring fixation techniques, plate-screw systems, interlocking systems, cementing and vacuum assisted closure. Based on material, the market is segmented into stainless steel, PEEK, titanium and others. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialized surgical centres.

Sternal closure systems defined as the outbound collection of solutions and products that will be used in various surgical procedures but mostly when carrying out sternotomy. These systems are specially designed to provide the fixation of sternum with the help of stainless steel wires which is considered to be the most effective treatment performed through stainless steel.

Sternal Closure Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Sternal closure systems market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, fixation techniques, material and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of product, the sternal closure systems market has been segmented into closure devices and bone cement. Closure devices have been sub-segmented as wires, plates & screws, cables and clips.

Based on procedure, the sternal closure systems market has been segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy.

Sternal closure systems market has been segmented on the basis of fixation techniques into wiring fixation techniques, plate-screw systems, interlocking systems, cementing and vacuum assisted closure.

Based on material, the sternal closure systems market has been segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), titanium and others. Others consist of tritium and nitinol.

Sternal closure systems market has also been segmented into hospitals and specialized surgical centres on the basis of end user.

Zimmer Biomet:

Zimmer Biomet was established in 1927 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S. Zimmer Biomet is a pioneer in musculoskeletal social insurance. It manufactures, designs and markets orthopedic reconstructive items; biologics, sports drug, extremities, coventry staplers biologics and injury products; bone mending, spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic items; dental embeds; and related surgical items. The company serves throurh wide range of business segments like knee, hips, S.E.T, dental and Spine and CMF. The sternal closure products are offered in spine and CMF business segment.

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Braun Melsungen AG was founded in 1839 and headquartered at Melsungen, Germany. The company is engaged in manufacturing and providing healthcare solutions. It operates its business through following segments B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B.Braun Avitum, and B. Braun Out Patient Market. The company offers a wide range of products for cardio thoracic surgery, diabetes care, infection prevention, laproscopic surgery, continence care and urology, extracorporeal blood treatment, infusion therapy and among othersintensive care units, anaesthesia, emergency care, extra corporeal, blood treatments and surgical core procedures for hospitals, surgical centres and other private medical institutes. The sternal closure is offered by B.Braun Aesculp business segment.

Depuy Synthes:

Founded in 1895 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S.Depuy Synthes is involved in designing, manufacturing of orthopedic and neurological devices for healthcare professionals and ambulatory surgery centers. The company offers wide range of services through hip, knee, and shoulder replacement; trauma devices for internal and external fixation services. Spinal care solution for thoracolumbar, cervical, interbody fusion minimally invasive surgery; and high viscosity spinal cement. The company offers the pain management and invasive surgery and high viscosity spinal cement. The company offers devices for traumatology, neurosurgery, spinal procedures, otolaryngology, joint reconstruction, power tools, and craniomaxillo facial.

The company has strong presence in U.S. Depuy Synthes operates as a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson.

