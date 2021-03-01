Sterilized Packaging Market Demand Analysis To 2026 Lead By- Amcor PLC, Baxter International Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Sterilized Packaging Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Sterilized Packaging market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Sterilized Packaging industry.

The sterilized packaging market was valued at USD 33.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 45.93 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.01% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Packaging plays a vital role to preserve and protect a product from any damage or contamination. Some critical products require sterilized packaging to not only protect the product but also avoid reaction with packaging solutions and air.

– Medical devices manufacturing industries, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other industries are now opting for sterile and disinfect packaging. This is a result of the rising incidence of viral infections due to the use of non-sterile instruments. The awareness about such infections is increasing and so is the demand for sterilized packaging.

Top Leading Companies of Global Sterilized Packaging Market are Amcor PLC, Baxter International Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Placon Corporation Inc., Wipak Group, Tekni-Plex Inc., AptarGroup Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Steripack USA Limited LLC

Market Overview

Sterilized Food Packaging to Witness Significant Growth

– Packaging plays a critical role in the food industry in terms of maintaining the quality and taste of the packaged food for a longer time. With the improvement in the standard of living of the consumers globally, demand for packaged food has shown rapid surge over the years.

– Globally, almost 10% of the population falls ill after eating contaminated food. Additionally, 40% of diseases in children are foodborne diseases. FDA has suggested the use of sterile packaged food to improve the safety in food consumption.

– According to the FSSAI, the sales volume of packaged food products surged by over 48% in the span of 2012 to 2016. With the increase in demand for packaged food and awareness for the use of aseptic and sterile packaging is driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

– Mar 2019 – Amcor Limited planned to acquire its rival Bemis Company Inc. By combining these two market leaders, Amcor aims to create a stronger value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

– June 2018- Tekni-Plex acquired Oracle Packaging’s healthcare, performance lidstock, induction seal and speciality lamination businesses. The healthcare packaging portfolio includes pouchstock and sterilizable barrier laminates.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Sterilized Packaging market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Sterilized Packaging market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Sterilized Packaging industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

