Sterilization Services Market Will Dominate In Coming Years? Cosmed Group, E-BEAM Services, Life Science Outsourcing, Sterigenics U.S., Cantel Medical

The sterilization services market was valued at US$ 2,712.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,400.18 million by 2027.

The global sterilization services market, based on the service type, is segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. The contract segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Contract services include in-house and off-site sterilization of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and packaged units. Contract services are preferred by hospitals and manufacturers as they significantly reduce cost and resource burden, allowing them to focus on core activities. The market for sterilization services is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing number of surgical procedures across the globe and rising incidences of healthcare associated infections. Moreover, increasing number of opportunities in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004899/

Leading companies operating in the sterilization services market are BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG.,Cosmed Group,E-BEAM Services Inc ,Life Science Outsourcing Inc.,MEDISTRI SA Midwest Sterilization Corporation ,Sterigenics U.S. LLC, Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd., Cantel Medical., STERIS plc., Inc. among Others.

Sterilization is a process that helps to eliminate, removes, or deactivates all forms of life and other biological agents present in food, the surface of an article or in a fluid, etc. Sterilization can be done through various means such as heat, chemicals, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration.

Millions of people across the world get affected by HAIs (healthcare-associated infections) while receiving health treatments. Factors such as inadequate hygiene environment conditions, poor infrastructure absence of guidelines, and lack of knowledge regarding infection control measures are increasing the prevalence of HAIs. The common HAIs caused by inadequate sterilization procedures are hepatitis B and C, surgical site infections (SSI), HIV infection, urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infection. Healthcare-associated infections create additional suffering for patients, increase hospital stays with high cost, and resists the function of antimicrobials. According to the WHO, annual expenditure due to healthcare-associated infections is estimated to be approximately US$ 7.7 billion in Europe and US$ 6.5 billion in the US. The above mentioned facts highlight the importance of sterilization in the healthcare domain to prevent HAIs. Lack of sterilization in surgical instruments and reusable objects such as endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and hemodialysis devices, lead to HAIs

The report segments Global Sterilization Services Market as follows:

Global Sterilization Services Market – By Method

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Other Sterilization Methods

Global Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

Global Sterilization Services Market -Mode of Delivery

Offsite Sterilization Services

Onsite Sterilization Services

Global Sterilization Services Market – By End-User

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004899/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com