Sterilization Equipment Market Global Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2027

Sterilization Equipment Market: The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025- Growing geriatric population and increase in the number of surgeries performed at hospitals and clinics is anticipated to drive the demand for sterilization equipment market

In its latest report on Sterilization Equipment Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Scope of Global Sterilization Equipment Market Reports –

Sterilization is the process of eliminating biological agents or any forms of lives, which include infectious agents such as fungi, bacteria, spore forms, unicellular eukaryotic organisms. Sterilization is a vital process in medical industry where maintenance of sterile environments is topmost priority. Disinfection of medical devices is very important to prevent the spread of chronic infectious diseases. Growing demand from the end user industries along increasing number of surgeries performed at hospitals and clinics is anticipated to drive the demand for sterilization equipment market.

Global sterilization equipment market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon product global sterilization equipment market is segmented into autoclave, hot air oven, low-temperature sterilizers, filter sterilization and ionizing radiation sterilization. Based on technology global sterilization equipment market is segmented in to gravity, vacuum, steam, forced convention and natural convention. Based on end users the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufactures, diagnostic labs, medical device manufactures and others.

The regions covered in this sterilization equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of sterilization equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global sterilization equipment market are Steris, Getinge, Sotera Health, Advanced Sterilization Products, 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, Matachana Group, Cantel Medical, Cretex Companies, Medistri, COSMED Group, E-BEAM Services, Cantel Medical, Stryker Corporation, Centurion Medical Products and others.

Market Dynamics –

Growing demand for sterilization equipment’s in medical industry, upward population, increasing incidence of communicable diseases such as viral and bacterial infections are some of the key factors driving the growth of global sterilization equipment market. According to WHO, autoclaving or steam under pressure is one of the most successful disinfection methods representing bacteria, their spores, and viruses noninfectious and nonviable through this technique. However, in comparatively emerging economies and countries the high cost of sterilization equipment acts as a barrier for the growth of the sterilization equipment market. Moreover, with prominent consumption in cleaning and disinfecting container and packaging industry is expected to create significant opportunities during the forecast period.

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates global sterilization equipment market. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare sector and key players. According to International Trade Administration hospital and other public health institutions are principle purchasers of sterilization equipment’s and supplies in U.S. and Canada. More than 70 percent of medical equipment and supplies demand is from U.S. and Canada. The European market is expected to be second largest due to increasing government expenditures on healthcare and growing research activities in the life science sector. Moreover, Asia-pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to rapidly growing medical equipment industry in the region. In 2009, Japan based U.S. medical device manufacturers launched a new association called the American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers Association. This association has currently more than 65 members companies in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global Sterilization Equipment Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product: Autoclave, Bench top Autoclave, Vertical Autoclave, Vertical Mobile Autoclave, Floor Standing Autoclave, Portable Autoclave, Hot Air Oven, Bench Top Hot Air Oven, Low-temperature sterilizers, Hydrogen peroxide sterilization, Ethylene oxide sterilization, Formaldehyde sterilization, Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization, Ozone based medical sterilization, Superheated Water Spray Sterilization, Filter Sterilization, Ionizing Radiation Sterilization, Electron, X-Ray, Gamma

By Technology: Gravity, Vacuum, Steam, Forced convention, Natural convention

By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Diagnostic Labs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Sterilization Equipment Market Key Players-

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimates

Data Triangulation

Forecast Model

USP’s of Report

Report Description Chapter – Global Sterilization Equipment Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

Market Introduction

Executive Summary

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Classification

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity

Sterilization Equipment Market: Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Product and Services

Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region Chapter – Global Sterilization Equipment Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Consumption (K Unit), Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2014- 2024

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024 Chapter – Global Sterilization Equipment Market Analysis: by Product Type Chapter – Global Sterilization Equipment Market Analysis: by End User

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Production (K Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Consumption (K Unit), Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2017

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Merger & Acquisition

Collaborations and Partnership

New Product Launch Chapter – Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2024.

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2024.

North America Sterilization Equipment Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2024.

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Chapter – Company Profiles

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc

Overview

Financials

Product portfolio

Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue (USD Million), Production (K Unit), Consumption (K Unit) and Market Share (%), 2014 – 2017

Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Share (%), 2014 – 2017

Business strategy

Recent developments

EMD Medical Technologies

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

Belimed AG

Nordion Inc

Noxilizer, Inc.

Sterile Technologies Inc.

Steris Plc

The 3M Company

TSO3 Inc

Cantel Medical Corp.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Pall Corp.

Sartorius Corp.

JBT Group

Allpax Products Inc.

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Avure Technologies, Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller Co.

Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Filtration LLC

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA

Feldmeier Equipment Co.

Food Technol LTE Scientific Ltd.

Others

